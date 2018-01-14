No winning ticket for Saturday night's $9M Lotto 649 jackpot
Lotto 649 tickets are shown in Toronto in a recent photo. (The Canadian Press/Richard Plume)
The Canadian Press
Published Sunday, January 14, 2018 6:06AM EST
Last Updated Sunday, January 14, 2018 6:24AM EST
TORONTO - No winning ticket was sold for the $9 million jackpot in Saturday night's Lotto 649 draw.
However, the guaranteed $1 million prize was claimed by a ticket purchased in Ontario.
The jackpot for the next Lotto 649 draw on Jan. 17 will be approximately $12 million.