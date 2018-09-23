No winning ticket for Saturday night's $24M Lotto 649 jackpot
Lotto 649 tickets are shown in Toronto in a recent photo. (The Canadian Press/Richard Plume)
The Canadian Press
Published Sunday, September 23, 2018 6:20AM EDT
Last Updated Sunday, September 23, 2018 8:19AM EDT
TORONTO - No winning ticket was sold for the $24 million jackpot in Saturday night's Lotto 649 draw.
However, the guaranteed $1 million prize went to a ticket holder in Ontario.
The jackpot for the next Lotto 649 draw on Sept. 26 will be approximately $30 million.