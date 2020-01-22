TORONTO -- The TTC says it has halted subway service on Line 2 between Jane and Ossington stations due to a mechanical problem in the midst of morning rush hour Wednesday.

The transit agency said that all trains stopped travelling between the seven stations at around 6:08 a.m.

TTC spokesperson Stuart Green said that crews had reported partial derailments of one of the middle cars of a train, not in service, that was leaving Keele Yard.

Our crews are reporting a partial derailment of one of the middle cars of a train that was leaving Keele Yard. It was not in service. Currently assessing cause and rerailing plan but this will be a few hours to resolve. 100 shuttles ordered Jane to Ossington. GO protocol below. https://t.co/H6B48gVlNt — TTCStuart (@TTCStuart) January 22, 2020

The problem is expected to be resolved in a “few hours” and 100 shuttle buses have been ordered to assist passengers, Green said.

Commuters formed long lines to board the shuttles at each station during the morning rush.

Officials urged commuters to use their TTC fare to board GO Transit vehicles at Union, Dundas West and Kipling stations in order to alleviate the pressure.