Vehicles will be permanently banned on a portion of Fleet Street in downtown Toronto starting Monday in order to make the road safer for cyclists and pedestrians.

The City of Toronto shut down the westbound lane of Fleet Street between Bathurst and Lannuzzi streets for vehicles, but the 200-metre portion remains open for pedestrians and cyclists.

The city said the “high-collision” intersection has long been a problematic location, and that it was “dangerous” for pedestrians and cyclists and confusing for drivers.

The city said the plan will shorten crossing distances for pedestrians, reduce transit delays, and improve conditions for the 509 and 511 streetcars.

"This is a significant, immediate action that will enhance safety for all road users in the adjacent neighbourhoods of Bathurst Quay, Fort York and CityPlace,” Mayor John Tory said in a news release.

“This step … simplifies an intersection that has always been confusing for everyone and sets in motion a long-term strategy for a more vibrant public space."

The closure is part of the city's Vision Zero plan to reduce traffic-related deaths and serious injuries.

The city said it’s also part of a long-term strategy to reconfigure the intersection and create a new public realm space in the area.