No interest in 'watering down' LTC standards to meet national ones: Ontario minister
Ontario will take a look at new national standards for long-term care, the minister responsible for the sector said Tuesday, but wouldn't want to "water down" what the province is already doing to improve care.
The Health Standards Organization released updated standards Tuesday, including that residents should get at least four hours of direct care every day.
- Download our app to get local alerts on your device
- Get the latest local updates right to your inbox
Ontario Long-Term Care Minister Paul Calandra noted that the province has already legislated a goal of an average of four hours of direct care per resident per day by 2025.
"I'm going to take a look at the federal standards," he said after making an announcement aimed at speeding up diagnostic testing for long-term care residents.
"I suspect Ontario will still have the highest standards in Canada...I'm uninterested in any guideline that would water down the very high standards that Ontario has put in place with the fixing Long Term Care Act."
Calandra and Health Minister Sylvia Jones were at Toronto's Humber River Hospital to announce pilot projects at that hospital and Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre in Barrie, Ont., aimed at helping long-term care residents get faster access to diagnostic tests.
The pilot projects are set to include transportation to appointments and increased access to a nurse navigator who can help co-ordinate services for long-term care residents.
Jane Meadus, a lawyer with the Advocacy Centre for the Elderly, was on the committee that developed the national standards and said they won't "water down" what Ontario is already doing, rather they will be complementary.
"Ontario certainly has the most standards across the country," she said in an interview. "We have legislation that is certainly the most robust in Canada with respect to long-term care. The problem is the enforcement of those rules."
Along with strengthening compliance, Meadus said the province should take particular note of the section on workforce and recommendations to pay long-term care staff more. Ontario introduced a pay bump for personal support workers during the pandemic and made it permanent last year.
But Meadus said nurses are critical to care in those facilities and are paid less than their counterparts at hospitals.
"If you don't have properly trained staff, staff that want to be there, staff that are going to stay for long periods of time and get to know the residents, you can't have quality care," Meadus said.
"You can have the best legislation in the world, but...that's going to affect the quality, if you just don't have enough staff."
The standards recommend boosting staff retention by providing opportunities for full-time employment, provide continuous training and learning opportunities, involve staff in scheduling and overtime decisions, promote work-life balance and recognize staff contributions, both formally and informally.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 31, 2023.
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Loblaw ends No Name price freeze, vows 'flat' pricing 'wherever possible'
Loblaw will not be extending its price freeze on No Name brand products, but vows to keep the yellow label product-pricing flat 'wherever possible.'
Discovery in Canadian lab could make laptop and phone batteries last longer
A chance discovery in a Canadian lab could help extend the life of laptop and phone batteries.
Woman detained in Syria says Ottawa is forcing her to make agonizing choice in order to get her kids to Canada
A woman held in a detention camp in Syria, along with her three Canadian children, says the federal government is forcing her to make an agonizing choice: relinquish custody of her kids so they can be repatriated to Canada, or keep them in the camp where the conditions are dire. Her children are eligible for repatriation but she is not a Canadian citizen.
15 students in Mexico treated after taking part in online 'challenge' involving tranquilizers
Fifteen grade school students in Mexico have been treated after apparently taking part in an internet 'challenge' in which groups of students take tranquilizers to see who can stay awake the longest.
Cheaters beware: ChatGPT maker releases AI detection tool
The maker of ChatGPT is trying to curb its reputation as a freewheeling cheating machine with a new tool that can help teachers detect if a student or artificial intelligence wrote that homework.
Still no answers on yearslong bread price-fixing scandal: law professor
More than five years since Canada’s Competition Bureau began an investigation into an alleged bread-price fixing scheme, no conclusions have been drawn nor charges laid. As the watchdog is now probing whether grocery stores are profiting from inflation, one expert says the effectiveness of its tools are in question.
Jeopardy! dedicates entire category to Ontario but one question stumps every contestant
Jeopardy! turned the spotlight on Ontario on Monday night with a category entirely dedicated to the province. One question stumped every contestant.
U.S. launches second USMCA dispute panel as dairy battle with Canada goes to Round 2
The United States is filing another formal dispute over what it considers Canada's failure to live up to its trade obligations to American dairy farmers and producers.
Boeing bids farewell to an icon, delivers last 747 jumbo jet
Boeing bids farewell to an icon on Tuesday: It's delivering its final 747 jumbo jet.
Montreal
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Polar vortex to bring coldest air in years to parts of Quebec
So far, the winter season across Southwestern Quebec has been marked by above-average snowfall and above-average temperatures, but that is about to change. Cold, arctic air has been gradually pushing into the province.
-
Family of man killed in Montreal jail wants surveillance video released
The family of a Montreal man who died after he was seriously injured by jail guards while he was illegally detained is calling for surveillance video of the incident to be released publicly. Nicous D'Andre Spring's family and the Canadian Civil Liberties Association are jointly calling for 'all video footage' from the jail to be released immediately.
-
Quebec MNAs call for dismissal of anti-Islamophobia advisor
The Quebec legislature called for the dismissal of Justin Trudeau's new special advisor on Islamophobia, but Québec Solidaire abstained.
London
-
"You're not supposed to appear in uniform at a public meeting like that": Planning, research consultant
London Police Service Chief Steve Williams says an investigation is being conducted after a member of the police service appeared at City Hall in uniform to express opposition to a proposed development.
-
'I'm going to continue to do it': Man attempts to destroy snow sculptures in east London
Jared Clark loves to brighten his east London neighborhood with life-sized snow sculptures in the winter — and despite surveillance footage that recently depicted a real-life Grinch attempting to destroy the sculptures, Clark remains undeterred.
-
Downtown London recovering better than other Canadian cities, according to study
Downtown London, Ont. is bouncing back from the pandemic better than all other medium and large sized cities in Canada. That’s according to a new study by the University of Toronto School of Cities.
Kitchener
-
Queen Victoria statue consultation wraps up first stage with City of Kitchener
The City of Kitchener says they have wrapped up the first phase of consultation regarding a controversial statue in a public park.
-
OHL Bulldogs could be calling Brantford its new temporary home
The Hamilton Bulldogs of the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) is considering temporarily relocating to Brantford Civic Centre while their home ice undergoes major renovations.
-
Kitchener crash causes heavy damage, road closure
A crash between a box truck and a convertible has caused heavy damage to one vehicle and a road closure in Kitchener.
Northern Ontario
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Sudbury school board makes decision on drag event
After putting the brakes on a planned event involving high-profile drag queens at a Sudbury high school two weeks ago, the Rainbow District School Board has made a final decision about it.
-
Blind River man charged again in ongoing neighbour dispute
Charges are being laid for the third time in connection with an ongoing dispute between northern Ontario neighbours, police say.
-
Preston Pablo of Timmins receives three Juno Award nominations
Preston Pablo, 21, of Timmins is a singer, songwriter and musician who's been nominated for three Juno Awards.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa police name suspect in south-end homicide
A 45-year-old man was killed and a woman was hospitalized in a stabbing at a south end apartment overnight, police said. A warrant has been issued for a 37-year-old suspect.
-
Missing Ottawa man's car found in Pembroke, Ont.
The car of an Ottawa man reported missing earlier this month has been found in Pembroke, Ont., police said Tuesday.
-
Two serious crashes on Ottawa roads Tuesday morning
Emergency crews had to extricate people from vehicles in two separate crashes in Ottawa on Tuesday morning.
Windsor
-
Windsor banks defrauded $32,000, police seek identity of suspect
Windsor police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a woman who allegedly defrauded multiple banks out of $32,000.
-
Warning over porch pirate targeting LaSalle homes: police
LaSalle police are asking the public to be on the lookout for porch pirates after reports of two recent thefts.
-
Ridership on Windsor Transit rebounds to pre-pandemic levels
Officials at Transit Windsor are pleased with the direction ridership levels took for the last three months of 2022.
Barrie
-
Mother and daughter wanted for charges relating to animal abuse
Barrie Police are requesting assistance from the public in finding two females wanted for animal neglect.
-
Barrie man faces multiple pornography charges
A 34-year-old Barrie male is facing multiple pornography charges.
-
Young driver nearly escapes stunt driving charges
South Simcoe Police say a young driver was just 3km/h away from receiving stunt driving charges in Innisfil Tuesday morning.
Atlantic
-
Wind chill explained and what to expect late week in the Maritimes
A blast of Arctic air will combine with northwest gusts to make it feel like -35 degrees or colder for parts of all three Maritime provinces Friday night into Saturday.
-
911 issues caused by change to 10-digit dialing in New Brunswick: Bell Aliant
911 emergency calling in all three Maritime provinces has been fixed following service issues Tuesday morning.
-
Mi'kmaw Nova Scotia MP says updated electoral map kicks him out of his own riding
A Mi'kmaw member of Parliament says proposed changes to the boundaries of federal ridings in Nova Scotia would remove him and two Indigenous communities from his riding.
Calgary
-
Calgary MP says Liberal government wasted millions on quarantine hotel stays
A Calgary MP says she's learned the Liberal government gave more than $6.7 million in taxpayer money to a local hotel designated as a "quarantine hotel," but only 15 people stayed there in 2022.
-
'It's a backwards move': Canada Post closes office in small Alberta town
Residents in a hamlet east of Calgary will now need to drive out of town to pick up their mail after Canada Post decided to close the community's post office.
-
Ottawa, Alberta expanding $10/day daycare plan to include 22,500 new private spaces
Alberta's UCP government celebrated a victory in "parental choice in child care" Tuesday while announcing that a nationwide effort to make daycare more affordable will also include thousands of new privately-operated spaces in the province.
Winnipeg
-
Arson causes $7M in damage at Manitoba business
RCMP in Headingley say a fire at a business in the RM of Rosser that caused millions in damage was a case of arson.
-
Jeopardy! dedicates entire category to Ontario but one question stumps every contestant
Jeopardy! turned the spotlight on Ontario on Monday night with a category entirely dedicated to the province. One question stumped every contestant.
-
Manitoba First Nation to sign child welfare agreement with Ottawa, province
Peguis First Nation is set to become the first Indigenous group in Manitoba to take control of child welfare under federal legislation that came into effect three years ago.
Vancouver
-
Illicit drug death toll surpasses 2,000 in B.C. for a 2nd consecutive year
British Columbia recorded 2,272 illicit drugs deaths last year, new data released by the BC Coroners Service shows.
-
ICBC ordered to pay for Tesla repairs after claiming owner lied about damage
ICBC has been ordered to pay over $2,500 for repairs to a man's Tesla after the province's Civil Resolution Tribunal dismissed the insurer's claim that the driver lied about what caused the damage.
-
Nanaimo singer Lauren Spencer-Smith earns pair of Juno Awards nods
Lauren Spencer-Smith of Nanaimo, B.C., is among the nominees for this year's Juno Awards, including for the artist of the year category. The 19-year-old singer who rose to fame after a stint on American Idol is up against established names like Michael Bublé, Avril Lavigne and The Weeknd in the most coveted category.
Edmonton
-
Bullets in north Edmonton shooting narrowly missed sleeping children: police
Police are asking the public for help in identifying two males involved in a shooting in north Edmonton last month.
-
Ottawa, Alberta expanding $10/day daycare plan to include 22,500 new private spaces
Alberta's UCP government celebrated a victory in "parental choice in child care" Tuesday while announcing that a nationwide effort to make daycare more affordable will also include thousands of new privately-operated spaces in the province.
-
4 of 7 stolen Land Rovers found by Edmonton police; 2 charged
Men from Calgary and the Greater Toronto Area have been charged in a rash of thefts of newer Land Rovers in Edmonton and police are looking for a third person.