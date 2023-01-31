No interest in 'watering down' LTC standards: Ontario minister

Ontario will take a look at new national standards for long-term care, the minister responsible for the sector said Tuesday, but wouldn't want to "water down" what the province is already doing to improve care.

The Health Standards Organization released updated standards Tuesday, including that residents should get at least four hours of direct care every day.

Ontario Long-Term Care Minister Paul Calandra noted that the province has already legislated a goal of an average of four hours of direct care per resident per day by 2025.

"I'm going to take a look at the federal standards," he said after making an announcement aimed at speeding up diagnostic testing for long-term care residents.

"I suspect Ontario will still have the highest standards in Canada...I'm uninterested in any guideline that would water down the very high standards that Ontario has put in place with the fixing Long Term Care Act."

Calandra and Health Minister Sylvia Jones were at Toronto's Humber River Hospital to announce pilot projects at that hospital and Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre in Barrie, Ont., aimed at helping long-term care residents get faster access to diagnostic tests.

The pilot projects are set to include transportation to appointments and increased access to a nurse navigator who can help co-ordinate services for long-term care residents.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 31, 2023.