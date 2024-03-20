TORONTO
Toronto

    • No injuries reported following military vehicle rollover on Highway 401 in Oshawa

    An armoured personnel carrier rolled over on highway 401 in Oshawa on March 20. (OPP photo) An armoured personnel carrier rolled over on highway 401 in Oshawa on March 20. (OPP photo)
    No one was injured after the driver of an armoured personnel carrier rolled their vehicle in Oshawa on Wednesday.

    The single-vehicle collision happened on Highway 401, east of Harmony Road.

    Currently, the two left lanes of the highway are blocked at Harmony Road as crew clean-up. All lanes are expected to reopen shortly, the OPP said in a post on social media.

