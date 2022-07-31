No injuries reported after two fires break out in downtown Toronto overnight

Toronto Fire Services was called to two, 2-alarm fires in downtown Toronto shortly after midnight Sunday.

The first fire broke out shortly after 12 a.m. a low-rise building at Jarvis and Gerrard streets.

According to Toronto police, smoke and flames could be seen.

Toronto Fire Services told CP24 that they arrived to a “fully involved fire.”

It took some time, but the fire has now been knocked down, a spokesperson said.

Crews remain on scene checking for hot spots.

Roads in front of the building are closed.

Firefighters attended a second fire at another nearby low-rise less than 20 minutes later.

The call for this incident came in a 12:19 at an address near Dundas and Sherbourne streets.

Nearby roads were also closed for emergency services.

No injuries were reported in either fire.