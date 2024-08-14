No injuries after fire outside Hazel McCallion Library in Mississauga

Mississauga Fire says they are continuing to investigate the cause of a blaze that broke out in front of the Hazel McCallion Central Library early Wednesday morning.

In a post on social media, officials confirmed that the fire broke out on a couch in front of the library, located on Burnhamthorpe Road, near Confederation Parkway.

Mississauga Fire said a sprinkler head inside the buidling activated and prevented the fire from spreading further into the building.

No injuries were reported.