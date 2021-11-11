TORONTO -- There will be no GO train service on the Lakeshore West Line this weekend due to track replacement work, Metrolinx announced Thursday.

Trains on the Lakeshore West GO line will be replaced by buses starting on Friday after 11 p.m. until the end of service on Sunday.

Metrolinx said the closure will allow crews to replace older sections of the track.

“These upgrades will improve train speeds, service life, and reliability,” the agency said.

“By shutting down the corridor, construction crews can safely and efficiently get a lot of work done over the course of the weekend.”

Metrolinx is advising commuters, especially those planning to see the Toronto Maple Leafs and Toronto Argonauts on Friday, to check the schedule before leaving for the games.

GO Transit is adding an additional westbound trip Friday evening that will be making all stops to West Harbour Station. It will depart Union Station at 10:30 p.m. and Exhibition GO at 10:37 p.m. The last westbound train will depart Union Station at 10:40 p.m.

Metrolinx said staff will be available at Union and Exhibition stations to assist customers.

In addition, Metrolinx said there will be no GO service at Long Branch, Mimico or Exhibition stations during the weekend. Customers are being advised to use the TTC if they want to connect to Union Station.

There will also be no Niagara train service during the closure, Metrolinx said. Those travelling between Niagara Falls and Burlington can use the GO bus 12 service.

Metrolinx said customers who have purchased a WEGO ticket for this weekend can still board replacement buses with their tickets.

Like last weekend’s Lakeshore East line closure, Metrolinx said it will also be using Coach Canada buses to supplement service during this weekend’s shutdown as it continues to deal with staff reduction caused by its mandatory vaccination policy.

GO and Coach Canada buses will be available at West Harbour, Aldershot, Burlington, Oakville and Clarkson GO bus loops.

Metrolinx said full service along the line is expected to resume Monday morning.