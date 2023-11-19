No Frills reaches deal with Unifor workers to avert strike at 17 Ontario stores
Unifor has reached a tentative deal on behalf of almost 1,300 No Frills workers across Ontario, the union said Sunday, averting a looming strike that was set to get underway in less than 24 hours.
The union had announced the strike deadline on Thursday, calling for higher wages and better working conditions for employees at 17 stores. The job action could have started as early as Monday.
- Download our app to get local alerts on your device
- Get the latest local updates right to your inbox
No Frills is the discount grocery banner owned by Loblaw Cos. Ltd., the largest grocery company in Canada.
"No Frills workers knew that the public would have their back in their demand for their fair share of Loblaw’s enormous profits," said Gord Currie, Unifor Local 414 president.
"Workers made it very clear that they were ready to strike, if necessary, in order to achieve our necessary demands for decent work and pay."
The 17 stores include locations in Toronto, Whitby, Ont., Niagara Falls, Ont. and elsewhere.
Unifor previously cited growing profits at Loblaw amid the rising cost of living as the reason for their wage demands, saying workers were fed up with the disparity between their pay and the company’s earnings.
The No Frills workers -- most of which are part-time -- will now vote on the tentative deal from Monday to Saturday. Details of the deal were not released due to the coming vote.
A No Frills store is shown in Toronto on Friday, Nov. 17, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Joe O'Connal
"Our bargaining committee at No Frills was determined to build on what grocery store workers had achieved this past summer with Metro,” Unifor National President Lana Payne said in a statement.
"This tentative agreement delivers pattern wages and many other improvements for our members."
Loblaw did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Metro workers at 27 stores across the Toronto area reached a five-year deal after a month-long strike this past summer.
About 2,700 workers there got an immediate raise of $1.50 an hour. full-time and senior part-time workers will get an additional 50-cent raise in January, bringing their total pay increase over the coming months to $2-an-hour.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 19, 2023
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Gaza hostage deal closer than ever, U.S. official says
A deal to secure the release of some of the hostages held in Gaza by Hamas militants is closer than ever in the Islamist group's war with Israel, a White House official said on Sunday.
In death, one cancer patient helps to erase millions in medical debt
A New York City woman who died Sunday from cancer has raised enough money to erase millions of dollars in medical debt with a posthumous plea for help.
No Frills reaches deal with Unifor workers to avert strike at 17 Ontario stores
A tentative deal has been reached between No Frills and Unifor.
W5 Owners of prized historic N.S. home in legal nightmare, thanks to local government
W5 investigates: A couple buys a historic house in Nova Scotia at auction and puts hundreds of thousands of dollars into renovations, but the local government says they don't own the property.
Montreal's Olivier Rioux, world's tallest teen, signed to NCAA basketball team in Florida
Montreal’s Olivier Rioux, who holds the Guinness World Record for the tallest teenager on Earth, will be playing basketball with the Florida Gators for the 2024 season.
Health workers evacuate 31 'very sick' babies from Gaza's largest hospital
Thirty-one premature babies were safely transferred from Gaza's main hospital to another in the south on Sunday, and will be moved to Egypt, health officials said, as scores of other critically wounded patients remained stranded there days after Israeli forces entered the compound.
Blair on Trudeau's 'maximum restraint' comments: PM 'concerned about innocent lives on both sides'
Despite Prime Minister Justin Trudeau urging the Israeli government to exercise 'maximum restraint' in the war in Gaza, Canada's defence minister says it's wrong to believe that those comments suggest Israel is acting otherwise.
F1 exceeds Las Vegas expectations as Verstappen wins one of the most competitive races of the season
Max Verstappen hated everything about the Las Vegas Grand Prix from the moment he arrived in Sin City. Formula One's three-time reigning world champion found the excess and opulence over-the-top and prioritized over the actual racing.
Cheers! Bottle of Scotch whisky sells for a record US$2.7 million at auction
A bottle of Scotch whisky billed as 'the most sought-after' in the world sold Saturday for almost 2.2 million pounds (US$2.7 million), an auction record for a bottle of wine or spirits.
Montreal
-
Quebec will see three public sector strikes this week
It's shaping up to be a tumultuous week in Quebec's public services sector, with three strikes occurring at different times but all overlapping on Thursday.
-
Exam scores, graduations and gender gaps: Quebec's high schools, ranked
A ranking of Quebec high schools was published on Friday, scoring their performance on a variety of academic indicators.
-
Montrealer Jonathan Goldbloom named Hockey Canada board chair as new directors elected
Hockey Canada has a new board of directors with Jonathan Goldbloom from Montreal appointed as chair by the board, taking over from Hugh L. Fraser.
London
-
St. Thomas police look for suspect in attempted robbery investigation
The St. Thomas Police Service is investigating an attempted robbery at a convenience store on the west-end of Talbot Street.
-
No Frills reaches deal with Unifor workers to avert strike at 17 Ontario stores
A tentative deal has been reached between No Frills and Unifor.
-
From the streets to the staff: Inspiration as shelter marks milestone
Dan Turner credits the Ark Aid Mission for giving him a new start in life.
Kitchener
-
Guelph donor recovering following successful kidney transplant surgery
Thanks to the kindness of a stranger, a Stouffville woman has finally received the kidney she’s been waiting three years for, after social media connected her to a living donor in Guelph.
-
Blood donor clinic set up -- for dogs
There is an urgent need for blood donors -- but not the human ones. We find out how dogs are helping save the lives of other pets.
-
Still no sign of Lola: Search continues for missing Tillsonburg woman
An 72-year-old woman from Tillsonburg has now been missing for 10 days.
Northern Ontario
-
In death, one cancer patient helps to erase millions in medical debt
A New York City woman who died Sunday from cancer has raised enough money to erase millions of dollars in medical debt with a posthumous plea for help.
-
After less than two years, Timmins police chief retires
Less than two years after he took the job, Timmins Police Chief Dan Foy is retiring, the local police board announced Saturday.
-
Farmers, community rally to save Thornloe Cheese
Demonstrators in Temiskaming Shores are calling on cooperative Gay Lea Foods to sell Thornloe Cheese and all its assets in order to save the 83-year-old business.
Ottawa
-
Two people hurt in vehicle rollover on Airport Parkway Sunday morning
Emergency crews responded to a single vehicle crash on the Airport Parkway at Brookfield Road just after 6 a.m. Sunday.
-
Council continues to finalize 2024 budget and Quebec public sector strikes: Five stories to watch in Ottawa this week
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at five stories to watch in Ottawa this week.
-
Cold, windy Sunday in the forecast for Ottawa
Environment Canada's forecast calls for a mainly cloudy Sunday in Ottawa with a slight chance of showers. High plus 2 C, with the wind chill making it feel like minus 7 degrees.
Windsor
-
No Frills reaches deal with Unifor workers to avert strike at 17 Ontario stores
A tentative deal has been reached between No Frills and Unifor.
-
Stolen vehicle recovered in Chatham-Kent, charges laid
At about 8:30 a.m. Saturday, Chatham-Kent police received a report regarding a stolen vehicle from a residence in Dresden.
-
Integram workers get 15% raise, ratify new deal by very slim margin
About 1,000 workers at Magna’s Integram Windsor Seating plant voted 56 per cent in favour of a tentative deal Saturday morning.
Barrie
-
Suspect on the run after joint police investigation near Friday Harbour
Toronto police requested the help of South Simcoe police just after noon in relation to an assault investigation in Toronto.
-
No Frills reaches deal with Unifor workers to avert strike at 17 Ontario stores
A tentative deal has been reached between No Frills and Unifor.
-
Pro-Palestinian rally calls for ceasefire as Israel-Hamas war enters seventh week
Protestors took to city hall in Barrie on Saturday for a pro-Palestinian march, joining thousands of protesters across the province and globe this weekend in calling for a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas.
Atlantic
-
'It’s not Christmas until you’ve been to the Lady Smith Manor'
The Nutcracker was the theme for the fourth annual Christmas market at the Lady Smith Manor in Dorchester, N.B.
-
N.B. police searching for vehicle after alleged Shediac River carjacking
New Brunswick RCMP is searching for a stolen vehicle after an alleged carjacking near Shediac River Saturday night.
-
W5
W5 Owners of prized historic N.S. home in legal nightmare, thanks to local government
W5 investigates: A couple buys a historic house in Nova Scotia at auction and puts hundreds of thousands of dollars into renovations, but the local government says they don't own the property.
Calgary
-
Man injured in Saturday night shooting in southwest Calgary
Police are investigating after a Saturday night shooting in a southwest Calgary neighbourhood left one man seriously injured.
-
U of A fires Sexual Assault Centre director for signing letter questioning claims of sexual violence against Israelis
The University of Alberta has fired the director of its Sexual Assault Centre over a pro-Palestinian open letter, which calls into question reports of sexual violence against Israeli citizens.
-
Calgary Food Bank looks to stuff 19 buses full of food
The Calgary Food Bank is hoping to stuff a bus full of food Saturday.
Winnipeg
-
'Forge a new relationship': Indigenous leaders hopeful of new provincial government
WINNIPEG -- When Manitoba Premier Wab Kinew took the unconventional move of appointing himself the minister responsible for Indigenous reconciliation, he did so with the intent of strengthening the relationship between the province and Indigenous communities.
-
Sun shines on Bombers and Alouettes ahead of 110th Grey Cup in Hamilton
Hamilton has been blessed with sunshine and mild weather in the buildup to Sunday's Grey Cup, save for Friday which came with clouds and coolish temperatures.
-
Scheifele, with a goal and two assists, leads Winnipeg Jets over Arizona Coyotes 5-2
WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) -- Mark Scheifele had a goal and two assists to lead the Winnipeg Jets to a 5-2 victory over the Arizona Coyotes on Saturday night.
Vancouver
-
Pro-Palestinian protesters return to Vancouver Art Gallery demanding ceasefire
Hundreds of protesters gathered at the Vancouver Art Gallery Saturday afternoon, persistent in their demands for a ceasefire.
-
Surrey highway closing for 24 hours for rail maintenance, Pattullo Bridge work
A stretch of provincial highway in Surrey will close in both directions for 24 hours beginning early Sunday morning to facilitate work related to the Pattullo Bridge Replacement Project.
-
1 hospitalized after crash that knocked out power to more than 800 in North Delta Saturday
One person suffered serious injuries and more than 800 BC Hydro customers were left without electricity Saturday after an overnight crash in North Delta.
Edmonton
-
U of A fires Sexual Assault Centre director for signing letter questioning claims of sexual violence against Israelis
The University of Alberta has fired the director of its Sexual Assault Centre over a pro-Palestinian open letter, which calls into question reports of sexual violence against Israeli citizens.
-
Okimâw Awards showcase 'success stories' of Indigenous men in Alberta
Indigenous men from across Treaty 6, 7 and 8 in Alberta were celebrated Saturday.
-
Man injured in Saturday night shooting in southwest Calgary
Police are investigating after a Saturday night shooting in a southwest Calgary neighbourhood left one man seriously injured.