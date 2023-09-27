Toronto

    • Nine-year-old girl dies after being struck by a vehicle north of Toronto

    A nine-year-old girl is dead after being struck by a vehicle in Thornhill Wednesday afternoon.

    The collision happened on Mullen Drive, in the area of Steeles Avenue West and Bathurst Street, shortly after 5:30 p.m.

    York Regional Police said the victim was taken to a local hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

    Meanwhile, the driver of the vehicle remained on the scene.

    When asked if a delivery van was involved in the collision, police would only say that it was a "commercial vehicle" that hit the girl.

    "I don't have the full details of the vehicle involved or the driver at this time," Staff Sgt. Stephen Yan told reporters Wednesday night.

    "I don't have any information to suggest any wrongdoing at this time. It is still under investigation by our major collision investigation unit. And through the investigation, it'll determine what appropriate investigative action would be taken next."

    Premier Doug Ford posted a message on social media, conveying his condolences to the victim's family.

    "As a parent, there are no words to express my sadness and condolences for the family and friends of the 10-year-old girl tragically struck and killed in Vaughan tonight. You are all in my prayers," Ford wrote.

    Editor’s note: This story has been edited to reflect that the girl who was struck was nine years old. Officials previously said she was 10. 

