TORONTO
Toronto

Niagara man seriously injured after 'violent' break and enter assault

A Niagara Regional Police officer is seen in an undated file photo. (The Canadian Press/Francis Vachon) A Niagara Regional Police officer is seen in an undated file photo. (The Canadian Press/Francis Vachon)

A man in Niagara has been hospitalized with serious injuries after a 'violent' break-and-enter at a home in Grimsby early Wednesday morning.

According to Niagara Police, the suspects broke into the home just before 3:00 a.m. on Nov. 15.

Investigators allege that the suspects proceeded to attack the homeowner repeatedly with a blunt weapon, causing him serious injuries.

The victim was able to free himself and call police, the statement reads. He was subsequently taken to hospital.

CTV News Toronto has reached out to NRPS for more information, including the number of suspects believed to be involved.

Shortly after the incident, NRPS officers along with the service's K9 Unit were able to track and locate one suspect near Sandra Crescent, Niagara.

Nicholas Gerard St. Louis, a 28-year old man from Etobicoke, has been arrested and charged with break enter and commit robbery, forcible confinement, assault causing bodily harm and possession of property obtained by crime over $5000.

St. Louis was held in custody for a video bail hearing in St. Catharines at the Robert S. K. Welch Courthouse on Nov. 15.

Police say that the suspects are not believed to be known by the victim. 

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

Toronto Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

WATCH

WATCH Why Canadians should expect 'big increases' to mortgage rates

Amid a drop in inflation, there's speculation from some financial analysts that the Bank of Canada may start to lower the country's benchmark interest rate, however one economist is warning that even with the possibility of cuts, homeowners should expect 'big increases' to mortgage rates.

OPINION

OPINION Don Martin: Life in Trudeau's brain defies imagination

Getting inside Justin Trudeau's head these days requires a vivid imagination. The prime minister's bizarre statement on the Middle East war this week reflects a distorted view that human-shielded resistance by Hamas terrorists can be overcome with "maximum restraint" by Israel's military.

Montreal

London

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Windsor

Barrie

Atlantic

Calgary

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Edmonton

Stay Connected

Follow CTV News