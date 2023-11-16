Niagara man seriously injured after 'violent' break and enter assault

A man in Niagara has been hospitalized with serious injuries after a 'violent' break-and-enter at a home in Grimsby early Wednesday morning.

According to Niagara Police, the suspects broke into the home just before 3:00 a.m. on Nov. 15.

Investigators allege that the suspects proceeded to attack the homeowner repeatedly with a blunt weapon, causing him serious injuries.

The victim was able to free himself and call police, the statement reads. He was subsequently taken to hospital.

CTV News Toronto has reached out to NRPS for more information, including the number of suspects believed to be involved.

Shortly after the incident, NRPS officers along with the service's K9 Unit were able to track and locate one suspect near Sandra Crescent, Niagara.

Nicholas Gerard St. Louis, a 28-year old man from Etobicoke, has been arrested and charged with break enter and commit robbery, forcible confinement, assault causing bodily harm and possession of property obtained by crime over $5000.

St. Louis was held in custody for a video bail hearing in St. Catharines at the Robert S. K. Welch Courthouse on Nov. 15.

Police say that the suspects are not believed to be known by the victim.