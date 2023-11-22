Niagara border crossings closed following vehicle explosion: FBI
All border crossings in Niagara have been closed following a vehicle explosion at the Rainbow Bridge on Wednesday.
The U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation’s (FBI) Buffalo field office said it was investigating the explosion, which took place on the U.S. side of the border, in a statement issued just after 1 p.m.
The situation is fluid at this time, according to the FBI. No further details were shared.
It is not clear whether any injuries have been reported as a result of the vehicle explosion.
On Wednesday afternoon, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said he had been briefed by Canada’s National Security and Intelligence Advisor on the situation.
“We are in contact with the U.S Officials. The Minister of Public Safety, RCMP and CBSA are fully engaged and providing all necessary support,” the prime minister's statement reads.
Ontario Premier Doug Ford also confirmed he had been briefed and that provincial law enforcement is assessing the situation.
In New York, Governor Kathy Hochul said she has directed New York state police, alongside the FBI’s Joint Terrorism Task Force, to monitor all entry points into the state.
“I am traveling to Buffalo to meet with law enforcement & emergency responders and will update New Yorkers when more information becomes available,” she wrote.
In a video statement issued Wednesday, Kerry Schmidt, spokesperson for the Ontario Provincial Police, said officials have also closed the Rainbow and Peace Bridge crossings and are in the process of closing the Queenston-Lewiston Bridge.
Heavy delays should be expected in the area, Schmidt said.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Toronto Top Stories
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Niagara border crossings closed following vehicle explosion: FBI
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING Niagara border crossings closed following vehicle explosion: FBI
At least two Ontario border crossings are closed following a vehicle explosion at the Rainbow Bridge in Niagara Falls on Wednesday.
NEW Poilievre defends Conservative rejection of Canada-Ukraine trade bill, citing 'carbon tax' wording
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre is defending his party's unanimous rejection of a bill seeking to update the Canada-Ukraine Free Trade Agreement over carbon tax wording concerns, a move that has left the federal Liberals 'gobsmacked,' noting the deal doesn't impose any pollution pricing regime.
Fighting inflation half-heartedly would be 'huge mistake,' BoC's Macklem warns
Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem warns fighting inflation half-heartedly and living with its consequences would be a huge mistake. The governor acknowledged during a speech Wednesday that interest rates may already be high enough to bring inflation back to target, but he doubled down on the central bank's readiness to raise rates further if inflation doesn't come down.
Wind warnings, dust, 'intense' rain and snow. Here's Canada's messy forecast
Moving into one of the busiest travel seasons Canadians are bracing for storms this week bringing rain, snow and strong winds. Here's who could be impacted.
'It can get quite heated': This Canadian city is on the hunt for an official bird
Regina's bird population is hungry for some competition as the city is on the hunt for an official bird. Regina was one of 14 cities that Nature Canada certified as 'bird friendly' in 2022.
These Newfoundland raincoats are in Vogue
A part-time fashion designer in St. John’s has hit the pages of British Vogue Magazine with her Newfoundland-inspired raincoats.
A frugal man died with a secret: he was a multimillionaire. What's more, he gave it all away
Geoffrey Holt died earlier this year with a secret: He was a multimillionaire. And what's more, he gave it all away to this community of 4,200 people.
Northern Ont. police identify remains of 1986 murder victim; cold case featured in true crime podcast
Ontario Provincial Police say advances in DNA technology has allowed them to identify human remains discovered in the 1980s.
Washington asks India about alleged assassination plot against U.S.-Canadian activist
The U.S. government says it asked Indian authorities about allegations of a foiled assassination plot targeting a U.S.-Canadian citizen and it expects anyone deemed responsible to be 'held accountable.'
Montreal
-
WATCH LIVE NOW
WATCH LIVE NOW Alouettes hold Grey Cup victory parade in Montreal
The Alouettes victory celebration is underway in downtown Montreal.
-
Quebec public sector strike: Unions see 'momentum' in talks on Day 2 of walkout
Striking Quebec public sector unions said Wednesday they were hopeful a recently appointed conciliator will help advance contract negotiations with the government, but both sides accused each other of refusing to compromise.
-
PQ ahead of CAQ in voter intentions
The PQ is now a top choice among voters in Quebec, according to a Pallas Data poll, which shows the party holding a six-point lead over the ruling CAQ.
London
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Niagara border crossings closed following vehicle explosion: FBI
At least two Ontario border crossings are closed following a vehicle explosion at the Rainbow Bridge in Niagara Falls on Wednesday.
-
Stolen Christmas trees found during Lambton County investigation
While investigating a call for 'uttering threats,' police found a number of suspected stolen Christmas trees, a stolen vehicle and firearms.
-
Sarnia police looking for driver of crashed vehicle
Sarnia police are actively searching for the driver of a car involved in a rollover crash. Around 4:30 a.m., officers arrived at a collision at Williams Drive and Scott Road, just south of Highway 40.
Kitchener
-
Four people rescued from burning Kitchener home
The Kitchener Department says its crews rescued four people from the second floor of a burning home early Wednesday morning.
-
Two Guelph homes set to receive provincial heritage designation
Take a look at the historic buildings here.
-
ANALYSIS
ANALYSIS How Freeland's fiscal update impacts you
Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland unveiled the federal government’s latest economic update today, touting affordability measures for Canadians struggling through a cost-of-living crisis, while trying to balance fiscal restraint and help rein in inflation.
Northern Ontario
-
Northern Ont. police identify remains of 1986 murder victim; cold case featured in true crime podcast
Ontario Provincial Police say advances in DNA technology has allowed them to identify human remains discovered in the 1980s.
-
Hwy. 11 remains closed after transport trucks involved in head-on collision
The road remains closed after two commercial motor vehicles were involved in a head-on collision on Highway 11 North near Sand Dam Road in North Bay.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Niagara border crossings closed following vehicle explosion: FBI
At least two Ontario border crossings are closed following a vehicle explosion at the Rainbow Bridge in Niagara Falls on Wednesday.
Ottawa
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Niagara border crossings closed following vehicle explosion: FBI
At least two Ontario border crossings are closed following a vehicle explosion at the Rainbow Bridge in Niagara Falls on Wednesday.
-
Concerns over shadows on Central Experimental Farm causing city staff to pause on Baseline towers
A new Ottawa housing development consisting of new residential towers on Baseline Road looks to be in danger due to shadowing concerns on the nearby Central Experimental Farm.
-
23 criminal charges laid in Ottawa human trafficking ring
Ontario Provincial Police has arrested four adults from Ottawa and laid 23 criminal charges related to human trafficking.
Windsor
-
WATCH
WATCH Windsor police continue investigation into west side shooting
Windsor police are renewing calls for information surrounding a shooting in the city’s west end this past spring.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Niagara border crossings closed following vehicle explosion: FBI
At least two Ontario border crossings are closed following a vehicle explosion at the Rainbow Bridge in Niagara Falls on Wednesday.
-
Driver extricated from vehicle following crash in Lakeshore
Ontario Provincial Police say a driver had to be extricated from their vehicle by firefighters Wednesday morning after colliding with a tree.
Barrie
-
The Tonight Show host pokes fun at underwhelming tree lighting in Orillia, Ont.
The lackluster Christmas tree lighting ceremony in Orillia, Ont., caught the attention of American late-night talk show host Jimmy Fallon, who playfully mocked the festivities on The Tonight Show.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Niagara border crossings closed following vehicle explosion: FBI
At least two Ontario border crossings are closed following a vehicle explosion at the Rainbow Bridge in Niagara Falls on Wednesday.
-
Vehicle strikes teens from behind in hit-and-run, girl suffers life-threatening injuries
Police are investigating a hit-and-run after two teens were struck from behind while walking Tuesday evening in Bolton.
Atlantic
-
Halifax no longer advising homeless people tenting in Grand Parade to leave
Halifax Regional Municipality says it is no longer advising all homeless people living in tents in a downtown military parade square to leave.
-
New radiotherapy technology will help N.S. cancer doctors treat disease more precisely
Nova Scotia's leading cancer doctor says a new advanced radiotherapy cancer care system will transform patient care by improving the precision of radiotherapy treatments and reduce the number of necessary cancer treatments.
-
Report shows impact of guaranteed basic income on P.E.I.
Basic income advocates gathered in P.E.I. Wednesday for the much-awaited release of a report detailing what a five-year guaranteed basic income program would look like on the island.
Calgary
-
Council begins budget adjustment debate with property tax increase on the table
After days of questions to administration and public feedback, Calgary councillors are discussing a slate of changes to next year’s budget that could result in a residential property tax increase of 7.8 per cent.
-
Woman kidnapped, held in Calgary Airbnb rental, police say
A Calgary man is facing charges after police say he kidnapped a woman and held her hostage inside a rental property earlier this year.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Niagara border crossings closed following vehicle explosion: FBI
At least two Ontario border crossings are closed following a vehicle explosion at the Rainbow Bridge in Niagara Falls on Wednesday.
Winnipeg
-
WRHA probing death of patient waiting 33 hours in Winnipeg hospital ER
The Winnipeg Regional Health Authority is looking into the death of a patient who waited 33 hours in the Grace Hospital emergency department.
-
Winnipeg man, mother to be sentenced Wednesday in fatal crash
A Winnipeg man and his mother who pleaded guilty to several charges in connection to a May 2022 fatal impaired driving crash are scheduled to be sentenced on Wednesday.
-
Building under construction in Winnipeg goes up in flames
A seven-storey apartment building that was being built in Winnipeg has gone up in flames
Vancouver
-
Cellphone found at SkyTrain station leads police to child pornography suspect
A cellphone that was left behind at a Metro Vancouver transit station over two years ago led police to a suspect who possessed over 2,500 images of child pornography, according to authorities.
-
B.C. couple wins 2/3 of Lotto 6/49 jackpot after accidentally buying 2 tickets to same draw
A B.C. couple who accidentally bought two lotto tickets with the same numbers for the same draw ended up winning two thirds of a $5 million jackpot.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Niagara border crossings closed following vehicle explosion: FBI
At least two Ontario border crossings are closed following a vehicle explosion at the Rainbow Bridge in Niagara Falls on Wednesday.
Edmonton
-
Body of man found near Jasper, police investigating
Police are investigating the death of a man in Jasper National Park.
-
Oilers look to halt road woes during visit to Hurricanes
Just when it seemed as if the Edmonton Oilers finally had found a rhythm, they might be amid another slide. The Oilers likely won't have an easy time avoiding a third straight defeat Wednesday night in Raleigh, N.C., where the Carolina Hurricanes have been nearly unbeatable this season.
-
Garage on south-central property destroyed in fire
A University area garage was destroyed in a fire early Wednesday morning.