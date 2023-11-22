Niagara border crossings closed following vehicle explosion: FBI

All border crossings in Niagara have been closed following a vehicle explosion at the Rainbow Bridge on Wednesday.

The U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation’s (FBI) Buffalo field office said it was investigating the explosion, which took place on the U.S. side of the border, in a statement issued just after 1 p.m.

The situation is fluid at this time, according to the FBI. No further details were shared.

It is not clear whether any injuries have been reported as a result of the vehicle explosion.

On Wednesday afternoon, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said he had been briefed by Canada’s National Security and Intelligence Advisor on the situation.

“We are in contact with the U.S Officials. The Minister of Public Safety, RCMP and CBSA are fully engaged and providing all necessary support,” the prime minister's statement reads.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford also confirmed he had been briefed and that provincial law enforcement is assessing the situation.

In New York, Governor Kathy Hochul said she has directed New York state police, alongside the FBI’s Joint Terrorism Task Force, to monitor all entry points into the state.

“I am traveling to Buffalo to meet with law enforcement & emergency responders and will update New Yorkers when more information becomes available,” she wrote.

In a video statement issued Wednesday, Kerry Schmidt, spokesperson for the Ontario Provincial Police, said officials have also closed the Rainbow and Peace Bridge crossings and are in the process of closing the Queenston-Lewiston Bridge.

Heavy delays should be expected in the area, Schmidt said.