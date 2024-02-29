TORONTO
Toronto

    • NHL fines Maple Leafs head coach Keefe US$25,000 after disagreement with refs

    Share

    The NHL has fined Toronto Maple Leafs head coach Sheldon Keefe US$25,000 for "unprofessional conduct directed at the officials."

    Keefe was given a game misconduct and ejected by officials with 2:14 left to play in the Maple Leafs' 6-2 loss to the visiting Vegas Golden Knights on Tuesday.

    Keefe declined to explain what led to his dismissal when talking to reporters after the game.

    Asked where the exchange ranked in terms of what he's said to officials in the past, he replied: "Not going there, not going there."

    Keefe was clearly annoyed by a tripping penalty assessed to Toronto winger Mitch Marner on Vegas forward Chandler Stephenson with 4:53 remaining in the third period after the Leafs cut the deficit to 4-2.

    The Maple Leafs were scheduled to face the Arizona Coyotes on Thursday night at Scotiabank Arena.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 29, 2024.

    Toronto Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Top 10 places to retire in Canada, according to Sotheby's

    For Canadians thinking about retirement, costs aren't the only factors to consider when deciding where they want to spend their golden years. According to a real estate firm, these are the best locations for retirees in Canada.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Montreal

    London

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Atlantic

    Calgary

    Winnipeg

    Vancouver

    Edmonton

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News