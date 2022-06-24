Newly appointed Toronto councillor resigns after controversial social media posts resurfaced

Newly appointed Toronto councillor resigns after controversial social media posts resurfaced

Rosemarie Bryan is seen in this photo taken during city council meeting. Rosemarie Bryan is seen in this photo taken during city council meeting.

Toronto Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Montreal

London

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Windsor

Barrie

Atlantic

Calgary

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Edmonton