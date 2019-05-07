

CTV News Toronto





A Newfoundland man has been charged in connection with a sexual assault investigation in Durham Region.

Police said the suspect is accused of sexually assaulting a teenaged girl sometime between 2011 and 2014.

On Monday, a suspect identified as 46-year-old Clifford Hardy, was arrested in Corner Brook, Newfoundland with the assistance of local police.

Hardy has been charged with sexual assault, sexual interference with a person under 16, invitation to sexual touching under 16, and sexual exploitation of a young person.

The charges have not been proven in court.

Anyone with new information regarding the case is being asked to contact Durham police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.