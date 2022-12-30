New Year's Day in Toronto: What's open and closed?

Torontonians far and wide are marking the start of 2023.

Those who want to make plans for the first day of the new year, however, will want to keep in mind that Sunday is a statutory holiday in the province.

Here is a list of what is open and closed in Toronto on New Year’s Day in 2023.

NEW YEAR'S DAY - SUNDAY

Open

Rabba Fine Foods is open 24/7

Independent City Market stores at 111 Peter St. and 3080 Yonge St. from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Galleria Supermarket at 7040 Yonge St. from 7 a.m. to 12 a.m., 865 York Mills Rd. from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m., and Wellesley and Bloor streets locations from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Whole Foods from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

CF Markville from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Toronto Eaton Centre from noon to 7 p.m.

Vaughan Mills from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Toronto Premium Outlets from 9:30 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Square One from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

All Cineplex movie theatres

The Bentway Skate Trail from noon to 9 p.m.

Toronto Zoo from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

CN Tower from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Ripley’s Aquarium from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Ontario Place from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m.

AGO from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., the ROM and Aga Khan Museum from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Closed