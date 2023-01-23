New video shows 'unprovoked attack' of 89-year-old woman on Toronto sidewalk

Newly obtained security footage shows the moment an 89-year-old woman was allegedly pushed in an “unprovoked attack” in downtown Toronto on Friday.

The video, exclusively obtained by CTV News Toronto on Monday, is security footage from inside of a Hero Burger, located near Yonge and King streets, around 11:40 a.m. on Friday.

The video shows an empty restaurant before the incident takes place.

Suddenly, through the glass door, a person appears to run and push an idle victim who immediately collapses from the impact onto the sidewalk.

A moment later, the suspect is seen running away.

CTV News Toronto is freezing the footage at the moment of impact. It resumes as the suspect is seen fleeing the scene.

Speaking to reporters on Friday, Acting Insp. Craig Young said video evidence viewed by police suggested the woman was "simply walking along the sidewalk" when she was pushed.

The victim sustained serious injuries to her face and head, and died following the incident.

An autopsy was being conducted on Monday to determine if the woman’s cause of death was from the assault.

About an hour after the incident, a suspect was arrested and later identified as 37-year-old Ryan Cunneen of Toronto.

Cunneen is facing a charge of aggravated assault and a charge of mischief under $5,000.

The victim has not yet been identified by police.