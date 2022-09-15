New Toronto police chief appointed

Toronto has a new chief of police.

Today, the Toronto Police Board announced Myron Demkiw, a 32-year veteran of the force, will serve as the city’s next police chief.

He is currently TPS’ Acting Deputy Chief of Specialized Operations Command.

“Myron Demkiw is a national police leader, who has dedicated his career to enhancing public safety in partnership with Toronto’s diverse communities, including preventing and effectively combatting gun and gang violence, while supporting the police service’s ongoing reform and modernization agenda,” the board wrote in a release.

Chief Designate Demkiw, who is a member of the Order of Merit of the Police Forces, will assume the role of Chief of Police on Dec. 19 after a three-month transition period. Demkiw is set to hold a press conference that day to outline his priorities.

Interim Police Chief James Ramer, whose contract runs until the end this year, will continue to lead the force until Demkiw begins his new role.

This news comes just days after TPS lost one of its long-time members, Const. Andrew Hong, in a shooting rampage.

“The Board recognizes that this is an extremely difficult and sensitive period for our Members and their families, as they grapple with the recent tragic loss of PC Andrew Hong, with the immense grief, sorrow and pain that it brings. This is an organization, and, indeed, a city in mourning, and we make this announcement in somber acknowledgement of this important fact,” they said.

“However, given that this formal decision has now made by the Board, and its clear and direct impact on both the Members of this Service, and the members of Toronto’s communities, we make this announcement today, to share a matter of significant organizational and public interest.”

Demkiw said he’s “honoured” to be the city’s next chief of police and is “deeply invested in the city of Toronto and its people.”

“I am committed to the integrity and success of the Toronto Police Service,” he said, thanking Ramer and the “dedicated Members of the Toronto Police Service who are committed to the safety and well-being of our great city.”

“I will spend the next 95 days in transition and supporting Chief Ramer before I assume command on December 19, 2022. I look forward to engaging with our Members, the public, and the media when I begin the role of Chief of Police later this year.”

Demkiw also acknowledged that this news comes at a time when the TPS is mourning the loss of one of their own.