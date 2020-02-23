TORONTO -- Ontario's Chief Medical Officer of Health has confirmed a new presumptive positive case of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in Toronto.

The Ministry of Health said that on Feb 21. an adult woman who arrived to Canada from China went to North York General Hospital with an intermittent cough at the advice of Telehealth Ontario.

"As per established infection, prevention and control protocols, the patient was cared for at North York General Hospital using all appropriate precautions including being isolated and was tested for COVID-19," the ministry said in a news release issued Sunday afternoon.

"Being mildly ill, the woman was discharged home and, per protocols, went into self-isolation."

As a result, the ministry said it has been following up with the patient ever since, adding that a sample has been sent to the National Microbiology Lab in Winnipeg for confirmation.

"Given the individual's clinical assessment and history, there is a low risk that she was infectious," the ministry said.

The woman followed all safety protocols and wore a mask throughout her travels back to Toronto, the ministry said. Now, the province says it is coordinating with local public health units to ensure that passengers in close proximity to the woman on the plane are contacted and monitored.

"Because of all the proper protocols and procedures that are in place to contain this virus and exposure to others was limited, I want to assure the public that the risk to Ontarians remains low," Dr. David Williams said. "Protecting the health and well-being of individuals and families across the province remains our top priority and we continue to vigilantly monitor for and contain any and all new cases."

MEDIA RELEASE: Ontario Confirms Presumptive Case of COVID-19 in Toronto. More info: https://t.co/j4limbwYd4 — Toronto Public Health (@TOPublicHealth) February 23, 2020

Ontario's first three cases of coronavirus, two of which were in Toronto, are all resolved, with each of those patients having two consecutive negative tests at least 24 hours apart, the ministry said.

Mayor John Tory put out a statment Sunday, echoing the ministry's message that the risk to residents continues to remain low.

"Over the last several weeks, our frontline healthcare workers have continued to prove they are the best in the world," Tory said.

"We have procedures in place to keep people safe and we continue to make sure those procedures are being followed and updated as appropriate."

Dr. Williams, Associate Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Barbara Yaffe and Medical Officer of Health for Toronto Dr. Eileen de Villa will provide an update on the situation on Feb. 24 at 9:00 a.m.