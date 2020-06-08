TORONTO -- Toronto and Peel Region will enter Stage 2 of Ontario's restart phase on Wednesday, allowing a longer list of shuttered businesses to reopen including restaurant patios, hair salons and malls.

The two regions have been eagerly awaiting this announcement for the last few weeks as most other regions in the province moved to Stage 2 of the government’s "Framework for Reopening our Province."

The public health units inStage 2:

Algoma Public Health

Brant County Health Unit

Chatham-Kent Public Health

Eastern Ontario Health Unit

Grey Bruce Health Unit

Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge District Health Unit

Hastings Prince Edward Public Health

Huron Perth Public Health

Kingston, Frontenac and Lennox & Addington Public Health

Leeds Grenville & Lanark District Health Unit

Middlesex-London Health Unit

North Bay Parry Sound District Health Unit

Northwestern Health Unit

Ottawa Public Health

Peterborough Public Health

Porcupine Health Unit

Public Health Sudbury & Districts

Region of Waterloo Public Health and Emergency Services

Renfrew County and District Health Unit

Simcoe-Muskoka District Health Unit

Southwestern Public Health

Thunder Bay District Health Unit

Timiskaming Health Unit

Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health

Durham Region Health Department

Haldimand-Norfolk Health Unit

Halton Region Public Health

Hamilton Public Health Services

Lambton Public Health

Niagara Region Public Health

York Region Public Health

Peel Public Health

Toronto Public Health

The public health unit not moving to Stage 2: