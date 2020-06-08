TORONTO --
Toronto and Peel Region will enter Stage 2 of Ontario's restart phase on Wednesday, allowing a longer list of shuttered businesses to reopen including restaurant patios, hair salons and malls.
The two regions have been eagerly awaiting this announcement for the last few weeks as most other regions in the province moved to Stage 2 of the government’s "Framework for Reopening our Province."
The public health units inStage 2:
-
Algoma Public Health
-
Brant County Health Unit
-
Chatham-Kent Public Health
-
Eastern Ontario Health Unit
-
Grey Bruce Health Unit
-
Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge District Health Unit
-
Hastings Prince Edward Public Health
-
Huron Perth Public Health
-
Kingston, Frontenac and Lennox & Addington Public Health
-
Leeds Grenville & Lanark District Health Unit
-
Middlesex-London Health Unit
-
North Bay Parry Sound District Health Unit
-
Northwestern Health Unit
-
Ottawa Public Health
-
Peterborough Public Health
-
Porcupine Health Unit
-
Public Health Sudbury & Districts
-
Region of Waterloo Public Health and Emergency Services
-
Renfrew County and District Health Unit
-
Simcoe-Muskoka District Health Unit
-
Southwestern Public Health
-
Thunder Bay District Health Unit
-
Timiskaming Health Unit
-
Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health
-
Durham Region Health Department
-
Haldimand-Norfolk Health Unit
-
Halton Region Public Health
-
Hamilton Public Health Services
-
Lambton Public Health
-
Niagara Region Public Health
-
York Region Public Health
-
Peel Public Health
-
Toronto Public Health
The public health unit not moving to Stage 2:
-
Windsor-Essex County Health Unit