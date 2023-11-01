New Kids on the Block announce 2024 tour with one-and-only Canadian stop in Toronto

Pop music fans in Toronto looking to relive the glory days of the ‘90s…listen up.

New Kids on the Block have announced they’re hitting the road for The Summer Tour 2024, a reimagining of their 1990 tour of the same name.

“The true ‘magic’ of this tour is in the music, the moments and the memories that we get to create – and recreate – with our amazing fans each night,” said Donnie Wahlberg, one fifth of the Dorchester, Massachusetts boy band, in a news release announcing the tour.

NKOTB will play Toronto’s Budweiser Stage on Aug. 17 – the only Canadian date on the U.S. tour.

At the 1990 Toronto stop on the original The Magic Tour, the New Kids on the Block performed to a sold-out crowd at the now-closed Canadian National Exhibition Stadium.

Paula Abdul and DJ Jazzy Jeff will open for the “Hangin’ Tough” quintet.

“Feeling all the nostalgic feels of the original Magic Summer, with the bond that we’ve shared throughout the years, will make for a most magical time indeed,” Wahlberg added.

Presale starts today and general tickets go on sale on Nov. 3.