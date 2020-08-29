TORONTO -- Two people were arrested and four police officers were taken to hospital following an altercation in Toronto on Saturday night.

Police said they responded to an incident just before 8 p.m. in the area of Oakwood Avenue and Eglinton Avenue West, where people had gathered for a protest in support of Black-owned businesses affected by the construction of the Crosstown LRT and the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Individuals were there having a peaceful protest and officers were there to assist, there to assist the public and also to ensure the safety of the protesters," Toronto Police Constable Edward Parks said Sunday morning.

According to police, a man walked into the intersection and jumped on a car that was not involved in the protest.

"Officers went out to engage that individual at which time that individual became aggressive, assaulting that officer," Parks said.

During the altercation, police said another man intervened and fought the officers.

One of the men was Tasered, police said.

Images and videos posted on social media showed a massive police presence in the area at the time of the incident.

One video posted on social media captured the moments when police Tasered the man.

The witness who recorded the video told CP24 that after the man jumped down from the car, he was hit and Tasered by police. She said a bystander then tried to help the man and tried to get the police officer off of him.

Police said the crowd became “unruly” following the incident, and additional police units were called to assist.

Both men were arrested, and police said charges will be laid.

“We do not know if those individuals were involved in that protest, all we're ensuring is that those individuals who caused damage were arrested and those individuals that caused hurt or harm to officers have been arrested,” Parks said.

Police said a female officer was injured during the incident after she was punched in the head.

A total of seven police officers were hurt during the altercation, police said, including four officers who were treated in hospital.

As of Sunday morning, all officers have been released from hospital and are resting at home.

Police have not said what charges the arrested individuals are facing.