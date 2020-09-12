TORONTO -- Ontario is reporting more than 200 new cases of COVID-19 for the second day in a row.

Health officials confirmed an additional 232 cases of COVID-19 on Saturday after 213 new cases were announced on Friday, which had marked the highest daily surge in months.

Of the new patients reported Saturday, 77 are in Toronto, 62 are in Peel Region, 27 are in Ottawa, 12 are in York Region, and 10 are in Durham Region.

Twenty-seven of the public health units in Ontario reported five or fewer COVID-19 cases on Saturday, with 14 reporting none at all.

The last time Ontario saw a daily case count climb above 200 was on July 21 when 203 new cases were reported in a single day. The last time that more than 232 cases were reported was on June 29 when 257 cases were confirmed.

For about three weeks before Friday’s surge, the province had been reporting numbers above the 100 mark daily.

According to the province’s epidemiology summary on Saturday, most of the new cases were in people between the ages of 20 and 39. The summary stated that 123 people within that age group were diagnosed with the disease.

Forty-seven of the new novel coronavirus cases were in people between the ages of 40 and 59 while 25 were in those between the ages of 60 and 79. Thirty-two were in people under the age of 19 and four were over the age of 80.

On Saturday, the province also reported that one more person has died of the novel coronavirus, bringing the totals number of deaths in Ontario to 2.814.

The total number of lab-confirmed cases in Ontario now stands at 44,300, including the deaths and 39,717recoveries.

There are 43 people being treated for the novel coronavirus in Ontario hospitals. Twelve of those patients are in the intensive care unit and eight are breathing with the assistance of a ventilator.

The province has completed a little more than 35,600 COVID-19 tests in the last 24 hours. More than 30,800 COVID-19 tests under still investigation as of Saturday.