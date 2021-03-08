TORONTO -- COVID-19 cases in Ontario have spiked to levels unseen since early February as a stay-at-home order that has been in effect for weeks lifts in Toronto, Peel Region and North Bay.

The province said Monday that it recorded 1,631 new COVID-19 infections in the last 24 hours. The last time Ontario saw case numbers that high was on Feb. 5 when 1,670 infections were logged.

This brings Ontario’s lab-confirmed COVID-19 case total to 309,927, including 291,834 recoveries and 7,077 deaths.

Health officials said that 10 of those deaths were recorded in the previous day.

As well, with only 38,063 tests processed in the last 24-hour period, Ontario COVID-19 positivity rate stands at 3.4 per cent, the province said.

Monday's report shows that Ontario's seven-day average for number of COVID-19 cases reported is 1,155. A week ago today, that number was 1,098.

Where are the new COVID-19 cases?

Most of the new cases reported Monday were found in Toronto, Peel Region and York Region.

According to the province, Toronto logged 570 new infections, while Peel and York regions recorded 322 and 119 cases, respectively.

As of today, Toronto and Peel Region have returned to the province’s colour-coded reopening framework and are currently operating in the grey-lockdown level.

This means that non-essential businesses like retail stores can once again open their doors, with strict capacity limits in place.

Gyms, personal care services and indoor and outdoor restaurant dining remain off limits within the grey zone.

York Region entered the framework on Feb. 22 and is currently operating in the red-control zone, which is one step down from the grey-lockdown level.

There are currently 626 patients in hospital with COVID-19, though that number is typically lower on Mondays due to a delay in reporting. Of those patients, 282 are in an intensive care unit and 184 are breathing on a ventilator.

Number of COVID-19 variant infections climbs

The province says that since yesterday, 68 more infections of a COVID-19 variant of concern have been confirmed in Ontario.

Of those, 51 are of the strain known as B.1.1.7 (UK variant), pushing the total number for that variant to 879.

Another eight cases of B.1.351 (South African variant) were also confirmed, which brings the case count for that variant to 39.

Nine more infections of P.1 (Brazilian variant) were added bringing the total for that variant to 17.

Update on COVID-19 vaccinations

Since vaccinations began in December, the province says it has administered nearly 1,000,000 doses of a COVID-19 vaccine across Ontario.

Of the 912,486 total doses administered, 273,676 people have received both their first and second doses and are considered to be fully vaccinated against the virus.

At least 21,882 shots when into arms in the last 24 hours, the province said.