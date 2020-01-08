TORONTO -- Two Canadian health advocacy groups are launching a public awareness campaign to highlight the dangers of flavoured vape products.

The Canadian Lung Association and Heart & Stroke Foundation of Canada have partnered to create the campaign which launches today.

The groups say the vaping products, many of which have candy and dessert flavoured names, are designed to hide their harm and increase appeal to youth.

The groups launched the campaign by releasing a satirical ad showing an ice cream truck vendor selling his products to parents and their children and boasting they include "100 per cent organic nicotine".

The parents react with a mix of shock and outrage, many asking if ice cream should contain the addictive substance.

Last month, Nova Scotia became the first province to ban sales of flavoured e-cigarettes and juices in regulatory changes that take effect April 1, 2020.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 8, 2020.