

Sean Davidson, CTV News Toronto





Vehicles in Toronto making excessive noise will soon be targeted by police in an attempt to crackdown on noise pollution.

The City of Toronto announced on Monday a blitz to target motorists who are operating vehicles without mufflers or who have modified their vehicles to make more noise.

Mayor John Tory said the new bylaws, that will allow police to more firmly target noise makers, were announced after the city conducted a review into street noise following complaints from residents.

“I think people who live in the city understand that it’s not going to be Algonquin Park and it’s not going to be silent at all times,” Tory said.

“But the thing they have no understanding and no patience for, and I tend to agree with them, is noise that is caused by vehicles — especially people who are deliberately revving their engines and otherwise modifying their equipment to create an excessive level of noise that is disrupting the lives of people who are living in the city.”

Tory said the new bylaw will come into effect on October 1, but police have the means to crack down on this type of behaviour immediately.

Mayor John Tory announces police will crackdown on drivers making excessive noise.

Drivers could be slapped with fines currently under the highway traffic act for offences like unnecessary noise, improper muffler, unnecessary honking of a horn and squaring tires.

Tickets will cost anywhere from $110 to $155, police said.