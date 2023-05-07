Nearly half of Canada's best brunch spots of 2023 are within a day trip of Toronto
Ahead of Mother’s Day, OpenTable has revealed its annual list of Canada’s 100 most popular brunch spots – and almost half of them are within driving distance of Toronto.
The list is compiled using more than one million reviews left by verified diners in five provinces, OpenTable said in a news release published last week.
Of the 100 brunch spots, 49 are in southern Ontario, 29 are in B.C., nine are in Alberta, eight are in Quebec, and five are in Atlantic Canada.
The following 49 restaurants – all within a day trip of Toronto – made the list:
- 1 Kitchen 550 Wellington Street West, Toronto.
- Allen’s, 143 Danforth Avenue, Toronto.
- Almond Butterfly Bistro, 792 Dundas Street West, Toronto.
- Amal Restaurant, 131 Bloor Street West 2nd Floor, Toronto.
- Ancaster Mill, 548 Old Dundas Road, Ancaster.
- Beertown Public House, 125 Wellington Street, Toronto.
- Blackshop Restaurant & Lounge, 595 Hespeler Road, Cambridge.
- Café Boulud, 60 Yorkville Avenue, Toronto.
- Cambridge Mill, 100 Water Street N, Cambridge.
- Capeesh Kitchen & Cellar, 59 Grand River Street N, Paris.
- Charcoal Steak House, 2980 King Street E, Kitchener.
- Chula Taberna Mexicana, 1058 Gerrard Street E, Toronto.
- CLOCKWORK, 100 Front Street W, Toronto.
- Craft Farmacy, 449 Wharncliffe Rd Street suite 1, London.
- Diwan at the Aga Khan Museum, 77 Wynford Drive, North York.
- Earth to Table: Bread Bar, 105 Gordon Street, Guelph.
- Elora Mill Restaurant, 77 Mill Street W, Elora, Ont.
- Golf's Steak House & Seafood, 598 Lancaster Street W, Kitchener.
- Her Father's Cider Bar + Kitchen, 119 Harbord Street, Toronto.
- La Vecchia - Marine Parade, 90 Marine Parade Drive, Etobicoke.
- Lake House Restaurant, 3100 N Service Road, Vineland Station.
- Le Sélect Bistro, 432 Wellington Street W, Toronto.
- Maison Selby, 592 Sherbourne Street, Toronto.
- Marked, 132 John Street, Toronto.
- Mira Mira Diner, 1963 Queen Street E, Toronto.
- ONE Restaurant, 116 Yorkville Avenue, Toronto.
- Parallel, 217 Geary Avenue, Toronto.
- Radius®, 151 James Street S, Hamilton.
- Rapscallion & Co., 178 James Street N, Hamilton.
- REIGN, 100 Front Street W, Toronto.
- RH Courtyard Restaurant at RH Toronto, 3401 Dufferin Street, Toronto.
- Rust Bistrobar, 1801 Walkers Line unit 7, Burlington.
- Sassafraz,100 Cumberland Street, Toronto.
- Sole Restaurant, 83 Erb Street W Building Two, Waterloo.
- Spencer's at the Waterfront, 1340 Lakeshore Road., Burlington.
- Stillwaters Plate and Pour, 61 Grand River Street N, Paris.
- Taps Public House, 6570 Meadowvale Town Centre Circle, Mississauga.
- Terroni Sud Forno Produzione e Spaccio, 22 Sackville Street, Toronto.
- The Bauer Kitchen, 187 King Street S #102, Waterloo.
- The Common Stove, 27 Mississaga Street W, Orillia.
- The Drawing Room, The Prince of Wales Hotel, 6 Picton Street, Niagara-on-the-Lake.
- The Friendly Society, 8 Mill Street W, Elora.
- The Good Earth Vineyard And Winery, 4556 Lincoln Avenue, Beamsville.
- The Good Son Restaurant- Don Mills, 11 Karl Fraser Road, North York.
- The KTCHN, 3000 Line 11 N, Hawkestone.
- The Mule, 41 King William Street, Hamilton.
- The Royal Hotel, 247 Picton Main Street, Picton.
- Tiara Restaurant, 55 Byron Street, Niagara-on-the-Lake.
- Undefined, 5 King William Street, Hamilton.
