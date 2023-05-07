Nearly half of Canada's best brunch spots of 2023 are within a day trip of Toronto

Ahead of Mother’s Day, OpenTable has revealed its annual list of Canada’s 100 most popular brunch spots – and almost half of them are within driving distance of Toronto.

The list is compiled using more than one million reviews left by verified diners in five provinces, OpenTable said in a news release published last week.

Of the 100 brunch spots, 49 are in southern Ontario, 29 are in B.C., nine are in Alberta, eight are in Quebec, and five are in Atlantic Canada.

The following 49 restaurants – all within a day trip of Toronto – made the list: