Nearly 100,000 pieces of plastic removed from the Toronto Harbour. Here's what else was found
The team behind Toronto’s Trash Trapping Program Network says it removed close to 100,000 small pieces of plastic from the city’s harbour last year.
PortsToronto, in partnership with the University of Toronto’s so called “Trash Team,” said they caught 92,891 pieces of pollution between May and September through the use of 10 Seabins -- which are positioned near the water’s surface and suck trash into a catch bag with a pump.
- Download our app to get local alerts on your device
- Get the latest local updates right to your inbox
“Seven U of T Trash Team research assistants worked daily throughout the summer to empty PortsToronto’s Seabins and quantify and characterize what we diverted from Lake Ontario,” Dr. Chelsea Rochman, Head of Operations at the U of T Trash Team, said in a news release issued Wednesday.
In addition to the Seabins, the program also removed thousands of pieces of trash using a device called a LittaTrap, which are placed in storm drains throughout the Queens Quay area, as well as skimming the surface water in the harbor to divert a total of 96,208 pieces of waste between all three methods.
By weight, the program removed 118.15 kilograms of anthropogenic (originating from human activity) debris and microplastics, which PortsToronto said can harm wildlife and contaminate drinking water.
A Seabin is seen in this undated image.
The top 10 large items of debris caught in 2022 include:
- Plastic film
- Plastic fragments
- Cigarette butts
- Foam
- Food wrappers
- Plastic bottle caps
- Paper
- Plastic cigar tips
- Plastic bags
- Plastic bottles
Also found, and for the first time in the four years of the program, were dozens of “fatbergs,” which PortsToronto describes as “rock-like masses” formed by the combination of fat, grease, and wastewater materials including wet wipes and diapers.
“In 2022, PortsToronto Seabins collected more than 100 fatbergs, a powerful reminder to residents of the city to consider carefully what is washed down the drain,” the group said.
PortsToronto President and CEO RJ Steenstra said he was “encouraged” by the progress made by the program so far amid a rise in plastic pollution that he believes “seriously threatens the sustainability and biodiversity” of the city’s lakes and waterways.
“[We] look forward to continuing to learn from waste collected by trash-capturing devices like Seabins here at home and worldwide as part of the International Trash Trap Network in an effort to educate, change behaviour and ultimately preserve our waterways for future generations,” Steenstra said.
To read the full 2022 report, click here.
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | 5 injured after bus crashes into Laval daycare
Five people were injured after a Laval city bus crashed into a daycare Wednesday morning, according to Urgences Sante. The incident took place at the Garderie éducative Sainte-Rose on Dufferin Terrace in Laval's Sainte-Rose district. At least one person was seriously injured.
A Conservative government would uphold federal-provincial health-care funding deals: Poilievre
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre says that if he becomes prime minister he would uphold the 10-year deals Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is looking to ink with provinces and territories that would inject $46.2 billion in new funding into Canada's strained health-care systems.
Hope fading as deaths in Turkiye, Syria quake pass 11,000
With the hope of finding survivors fading, stretched rescue teams in Turkiye and Syria searched Wednesday for signs of life in the rubble of thousands of buildings toppled by a catastrophic earthquake. The confirmed death toll from the world's deadliest quake in more than a decade passed 11,000.
How much Canadians have fallen behind amid high inflation and who's hurting the most
Inflation has eroded purchasing power for many Canadians, but the experience with rapidly rising prices has been far from uniform.
Awkward moment or conscious message? Political experts weigh in on Danielle Smith-Justin Trudeau handshake
This is what political scientists make of that handshake between Alberta Premier Danielle Smith and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.
opinion | Tom Mulcair: Lament for a health-care system
Justin Trudeau has thrown in the towel in the fight to maintain the federal role as gatekeeper of a public, universal, accessible and fair health-care system in Canada, writes former NDP leader Tom Mulcair in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca. 'That could have tragic consequences for folks on the lower rungs of the social and economic ladder.'
Bark beetles, severe climate are rapidly killing Canada’s fir trees
Fir trees are under attack in the British Columbia interior, where severe drought and heat are putting forests at risk due to bark beetles.
opinion | Before you do your taxes, take note of these tax credits and deductions you may not have known about
Many Canadians are experiencing strains caused by the increased cost of living and inflation. In his exclusive column for CTVNews.ca, contributor Christopher Liew shares some of the top credits and deductions that you may be able to claim on your income tax return to help you save money.
Data shows 6 provinces see increase in average wait times at walk-in clinics in 2022
According to newly released data, six provinces had increased wait times for walk-in clinics in 2022, with Canadians waiting an average of 37 minutes before seeing a physician.
Montreal
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | 5 injured after bus crashes into Laval daycare
Five people were injured after a Laval city bus crashed into a daycare Wednesday morning, according to Urgences Sante. The incident took place at the Garderie éducative Sainte-Rose on Dufferin Terrace in Laval's Sainte-Rose district. At least one person was seriously injured.
-
Suspected arson at Montreal bar forces evacuation, witnesses heard glass breaking: police
Police are investigating after a bar in Montreal North appears to have been the scene of an arson early Wednesday morning. There were no reported injuries, but the flames seriously damaged the building and forced residents upstairs to evacuate temporarily.
-
Quebec organ donors increase threefold after 'steep rise' in donations from MAID patients
The number of organ donors in Quebec has increase threefold in the past five years, according to Transplant Quebec, which also reported a “steep” rise in donations coming from patients opting for medical assistance in dying (MAID). Canada’s MAID process allows patients with certain irremediable conditions to end their own life with the help of a physician or nurse. Since the law was passed in 2016, over 30,000 people have sought the process as of 2022, when the last federal report was published.
London
-
Overnight fire at downtown London business deemed suspicious
London police have arrested a suspect after an overnight fire at a downtown business was deemed suspicious.
-
London’s pledge of 47,000 homes includes assertive letter to province but avoids ‘punching them in the face’
Frustration with the province’s new housing legislation boiled over in council chambers
-
19-year-old charged with impaired after Huron County rollover
A 19-year-old is facing multiple criminal driving charges following a rollover crash last month that sent six people to hospital.
Kitchener
-
Suspect in Conestoga Mall robbery found dead in Toronto
Waterloo regional police say one of the suspects in an armed robbery at Conestoga Mall last week has been located dead.
-
'It's his legacy': Paris, Ont. restaurant owner diagnosed with terminal cancer
A fundraiser is underway in Paris, Ont., to try and support Scott Dammeier, the co-owner of Scott’s Family Restaurant, as he undergoes treatment for Stage Four terminal bladder cancer.
-
Breaking
Breaking | 'Can you tell I am excited?' Hamilton Bulldogs moving to Brantford
City of Brantford councillor Richard Carpenter asked representatives from the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) if they could tell he was excited while wearing a hockey jersey in council chambers Tuesday night.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury police arrest one break-in suspect, second still at large
Sudbury police continue to investigate a commercial break-in that happened Tuesday night and have one of two suspects in custody.
-
How more than 100 women realized they may have dated, been deceived by the same man
An Ontario man is being accused of changing his name, profession and life story multiple times to potentially more than 100 women online before leaving some out thousands of dollars.
-
LeBron James becomes NBA's all-time scoring leader, surpassing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar
LeBron James is the NBA's new career scoring leader. With a stepback jump shot with 10.9 seconds left in the third quarter against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Tuesday night, James pushed his career total to 38,388 points on Tuesday night and broke the record that Kareem Abdul-Jabbar held for nearly four decades.
Ottawa
-
Homicide unit investigating suspicious death in east Ottawa
The Ottawa police homicide unit is investigating the death of a 35-year-old man in Ottawa's east end.
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | City's auditor general to release long-awaited convoy reports today
The city of Ottawa's auditor general is set to release long-awaited reports on the response to the 'Freedom Convoy' last year.
-
Highbridge Construction owes $106,000 in rent on storefront
There is a new sign of financial issues with an Ottawa construction company that suddenly closed, leaving customers with unfinished projects unable to recoup their losses.
Windsor
-
Amherstburg man dies in crash involving transit bus in Florida
A 77-year-old Amherstburg man has died after a crash involving a transit bus in Fort Myers, Fla., according to Florida Highway Patrol.
-
Is a police officer on leave as a civilian? Hearing continues into Freedom Convoy donation
The Police Services Act hearing for Const. Michael Jason Brisco is slated to hear from the director of human resources.
-
Tecumseh resident scammed out of $8,000 in ‘emergency scam’
A Tecumseh resident has been defrauded $8,000 after giving the money to someone posing as a police officer as part of the widespread 'emergency' or 'grandparent' scam.
Barrie
-
Tiny town of Meaford hit by arsonist nine times in two years
The OPP’s major crime unit was assigned to investigate the fires that haunted the village during 2021 and 2022.
-
Ice rain cometh for Thursday rush hour
The national weather agency is calling for freezing rain followed by a heavy rainfall and strong winds are possible Thursday.
-
Ontario Chamber of Commerce releases report about business confidence in the economy
According to the seventh annual Ontario Economic Report, labour shortages, inflation, health care concerns and economic contraction fears are behind the low numbers.
Atlantic
-
'It's so sad': Retired N.S. doctor feels she 'abandoned' her patients
Retirement is bittersweet for a Nova Scotia doctor who says she feels like she has abandoned the 2,000 patients she has been caring for because she was not able to find a doctor to replace her.
-
'It is heartbreaking': Maritime Syrian and Turkish communities react to earthquake and devastation
Thousands are dead and tens of thousands injured following the earthquake that has devastated Syria and Turkey. Maritimers with connections to the region are doing what they can to help during this time of need.
-
Red Cross Fiona effort exceeds all other disasters, with $54.2 million raised
With more than 58,000 people requiring help, the Canadian Red Cross says its relief efforts after post-tropical storm Fiona last September were its largest ever in the country.
Calgary
-
Shooting in northwest Calgary neighbourhood of Highwood sends 1 to hospital
The Calgary Police Service asked residents of a northwest neighbourhood to shelter in their homes as officers responded to a situation Wednesday morning involving a firearm.
-
COVID-19, civil disobedience and dam break potental 'high risk' disasters in Calgary: CEMA
The 2022 Status of Emergency Preparedness in Calgary report highlights civil disobedience as a potential future disaster in the city and says the risk is considered high.
-
Awkward moment or conscious message? Political experts weigh in on Danielle Smith-Justin Trudeau handshake
This is what political scientists make of that handshake between Alberta Premier Danielle Smith and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.
Winnipeg
-
Winnipeg police looking for two suspects involved in armed carjacking Monday
Police are searching for two suspects following a carjacking Monday.
-
PM Trudeau presents premiers $196B health-care funding deal, with $46B in new funding over the next decade
The federal government is pledging to increase health funding to Canada's provinces and territories by $196.1 billion over the next 10 years, in a long-awaited deal aimed at addressing Canada's crumbling health-care systems with $46.2 billion in new funding.
-
Hope fading as deaths in Turkiye, Syria quake pass 11,000
With the hope of finding survivors fading, stretched rescue teams in Turkiye and Syria searched Wednesday for signs of life in the rubble of thousands of buildings toppled by a catastrophic earthquake. The confirmed death toll from the world's deadliest quake in more than a decade passed 11,000.
Vancouver
-
Parking lot campers evicted from Vancouver beach after occupying spaces for months
Months after threatening action, Vancouver’s park board has evicted campervans and motorhomes parked illegally at a beach on the city’s west side.
-
'Fiscally limited': B.C. premier reacts to federal health-care offer
While some premiers are calling the health-care offer presented by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau Tuesday "disappointing," B.C.'s David Eby stopped short of that characterization.
-
B.C. cabinet minister announces 'heartbreaking' return of cancer
Selina Robinson, the B.C. NDP's minister for post-secondary education, has revealed she is once again battling cancer.
Edmonton
-
Awkward moment or conscious message? Political experts weigh in on Danielle Smith-Justin Trudeau handshake
This is what political scientists make of that handshake between Alberta Premier Danielle Smith and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.
-
Mother charged with sexual abuse of toddler in Edmonton area after FBI tip
A Strathcona County toddler has been rescued from suspected sexual exploitation, and the child's mother has been charged, police said.
-
Westbound Henday near Lessard Road open again, crash reason for diversion
Multiple drivers were involved in a crash near westbound Anthony Henday Drive and Lessard Road Wednesday morning.