NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh's relationship status no longer a secret
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh and Gurkiran Kaur Sidhu celebrated their parents formally meeting for the first time on Dec. 17, prompting what Singh's office says are premature engagement congratulations. (Jay Dhaliwal / Instagram)
The Canadian Press
Published Tuesday, December 19, 2017 7:56AM EST
OTTAWA -- NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh's personal life is no longer under wraps.
A series of Instagram photos posted over the weekend show Singh and fashion designer Gurkiran Kaur Sidhu attending what appears to be a pre-engagement party.
The pair are dressed in traditional Punjabi garments and one post congratulated the couple on their "rokha" --a traditional Punjabi ceremony held ahead of a wedding and usually attended by close family.
James Smith, a spokesperson for Singh, says the leader is neither engaged nor married; he says the families of the couple met at the gathering.
Sidhu, 27, identified herself online as the co-founder of Jangirro, a clothing line based in the Greater Toronto Area.
Until now, the 38-year-old Singh has been guarded about his personal life, declining to confirm or deny that he's even in a relationship.
As of Monday afternoon, Sidhu's Twitter and Instagram accounts had been deactivated.