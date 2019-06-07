NBA Finals continue as normal following Warriors' investor shoving Lowry courtside
Toronto Raptors guard Kyle Lowry, middle, gestures next to referee Marc Davis (8) near the front row of fans during the second half of Game 3 of basketball's NBA Finals between the Golden State Warriors and the Raptors in Oakland, Calif., Wednesday, June 5, 2019. A fan seated courtside for Game 3 of the NBA Finals was ejected after shoving Lowry when the Raptors star crashed into a row of seats while trying to save a ball from going out of bounds on Wednesday night. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)
The Associated Press
Published Friday, June 7, 2019 1:16PM EDT
OAKLAND, Calif. -- The NBA Finals resume Friday night amid the fallout from the incident involving Toronto guard Kyle Lowry.
Game 4 of the title series between Toronto and Golden State is on tap. The off day following the Raptors' Game 3 win on Wednesday was dominated by reactions to Warriors' investor Mark Stevens shoving Lowry at courtside. Stevens was banned by the league for a year and fined $500,000.
NBA Commissioner Adam Silver says Stevens was spared a lifetime ban because he's never been disciplined by the league before and because he was deeply apologetic for his actions.
Kevin Durant will not play in Game 4 for Golden State as he continues recovering from his calf injury, but the Warriors are getting Klay Thompson back after a one-game absence with a strained hamstring.