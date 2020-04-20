TORONTO -- A 23-year-old Toronto man is accused of murdering a retired oral surgeon and well-known philanthropist who was acting as his surety.

Officers with the Toronto Police Service were called to a North York home, located on Howard Drive, near Leslie Street and Sheppard Avenue East, at around 8:15 a.m. on April 14 for a “sudden death.”

Upon arrival at the scene, officers said they located the body of 79-year-old Toronto man with “obvious signs of trauma.” He has since been identified as Dr. Paul Morgan.

Homicide 22/2020

April 14th officers located Dr. Paul Morgan, 79, deceased w/ obvious signs of trauma, at 42 Howard Drive.

Investigators are looking to speak w/anyone who had contact w/Dr. Morgan leading up to, & over, the Easter long weekend (Friday, April 10-Monday, April 13) pic.twitter.com/U0Mm0sA9Sw — Homicide Squad (@TPSHomicide) April 16, 2020

In the aftermath of his death, family friends of Morgan told CTV News Toronto he was a generous man, who donated to many charities and spent time volunteering with Indigenous communities.

Morgan was the recipient of the Governor General’s Caring Canadian Award and also acted as a surety to at-risk youth across Toronto.

Morgan’s cause of death was “blunt force trauma,” Det.-Sgt. Keri Fernandes confirmed.

On Monday morning, investigators announced an arrest had been made in the case.

Makoons Maewasige-Moore is now facing a charge of second-degree murder.

Fernandes said Morgan was acting as Maewasige-Moore’s surety at the time of his death.