Murder trial expected to start today for man accused of killing Toronto cop in 2021
The trial of a man accused of killing a Toronto police officer in a parking garage nearly three years ago is expected to begin this afternoon.
Jury selection began Monday in the case of Umar Zameer, who is charged with first-degree murder in the death of Const. Jeffrey Northrup.
Northrup, a 31-year veteran of the force, died on July 2, 2021, after being struck by a vehicle as he was responding to a report of a robbery in a parking lot at Toronto City Hall.
Another plainclothes officer was also injured.
Speaking outside court on Monday, Zameer's lawyer urged the public to keep an open mind about the case.
The trial is expected to last about five weeks.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 19, 2024.
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
NDP motion regarding Palestinian statehood passes after major Liberal alterations
A motion from the federal New Democrats initially calling on Canada to recognize the 'State of Palestine' passed amid widespread acrimony on Monday, after the Liberals drastically altered its wording to see the government simply work towards that aim as part of a two-state solution.
'He didn't want to die': Family of Calgary man killed in standoff speaks out
Family of a Calgary man killed after a 30-hour standoff with police last week are speaking out, sharing details of the tense and heart-wrenching experience.
Toronto family doctor who called patient's body 'perfect' suspended for 3 months: tribunal
A family doctor in Toronto has been suspended for three months after a disciplinary tribunal found that he failed to follow proper protocols while examining a patient's breasts and made inappropriate comments about her body.
Ohio mom who left toddler alone 10 days when she went on vacation pleads guilty to aggravated murder
An Ohio mother whose 16-month-old daughter died after being left home alone in a playpen for 10 days last summer while she went on vacation was sentenced Monday to life in prison with no chance of parole.
Retired teacher pleads guilty to paying for sex with 15-year-old in Collingwood, Ont.
In a Barrie courtroom on Monday, a retired high school teacher from the Niagara Region pleaded guilty to sexual touching and obtaining sexual services from a 15-year-old boy in Collingwood in 2021.
Hertz CEO out following electric car 'horror show'
The company, which announced in January it was selling 20,000 of the electric vehicles in its fleet, or about a third of the EVs it owned, is now replacing the CEO who helped build up that fleet, giving it the company’s fifth boss in just four years.
5 charged in Calgary kidnappings that targeted women
Calgary police have charged five men in a pair of kidnappings last year that targeted innocent victims.
Demand soars for solar eclipse glasses in Canada. Are they worth buying?
The demand for total solar eclipse glasses used to safely view the rare celestial event has been ramping up as sellers, along with astronomy and eye-care experts in Canada, warn that viewing the eclipse with the naked eye is dangerous.
Canadian commander of volunteer fighter group dies in Ukraine
A Canadian-born commander of the so-called Norman Brigade, a volunteer fighting group in Ukraine, has died.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Montreal
-
Federal environment minister gives Quebec May 1 deadline for caribou protection plan
Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault has once again threatened to invoke federal powers to protect Quebec's endangered woodland caribou.
-
Report shows that no progress on Quebec emergency room waits
The median waiting time in emergency rooms has remained relatively stable year on year, at 5 hours 13 minutes, according to a report published Monday by the Montreal Economic Institute (MEI).
-
Quebec CAQ government unveils a new education dashboard
Following on the heels of the health network dashboard, Quebec is unveiling a new platform for tracking certain data in the education sector.
Ottawa
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING What does the warm winter mean for spring in Ottawa?
Spring officially arrives at 11:06 p.m. today. What can Ottawa expect this year?
-
Here's what to expect in Ottawa when former PM Brian Mulroney lies in state
There will be road closures and an increased police presence in downtown Ottawa this week as former prime minister Brian Mulroney lies in state in the nation's capital.
-
Ottawa's buses are going electric; here's what it's like to ride one
OC Transpo buses are going electric, with a plan to make the entire fleet zero-emission. So, what’s it like to be a passenger?
Northern Ontario
-
Trial set to begin for another Sudbury man accused in deadly arson
The trial for the third murder suspect in the deadly Bruce Avenue townhouse fire that killed three people in 2021 is set to begin Monday.
-
Local councillors boycott meetings in northern Ont. town in hopes of forcing a byelection
The Township of black River-Matheson is broken. That’s what three local councillors said in a news release Monday, saying council and staff are not working in the best interests of their taxpayers.
-
Suspect pulls knife during road-rage exchange on Hwy. 17 near North Bay
A road rage incident March 14 on Highway 17 escalated quickly, with one of those involved pulling out a knife during the confrontation.
Kitchener
-
Former Dutchie's employees say they took wage disputes to Ont. Ministry of Labour
Two former employees of a Kitchener, Ont., grocer said their Ministry of Labour cases were settled, but only one has been paid what they were allegedly owed.
-
Arrest made in downtown Kitchener stabbing
One person has been hurt, and another is in police custody, after a stabbing in downtown Kitchener.
-
Neighbours worried about deer living near busy Waterloo road
A group of Waterloo residents are concerned for the safety of a wild deer living in their neighbourhood.
London
-
Concern 'renovictions' will surge as unethical landlords look to avoid council’s crackdown this summer
Councillors pushing to speed up the city’s response to so-called 'renovictions' got a reality check from city staff on Monday.
-
Artist behind 'The Starry Night' mural in London, Ont. encourages others to rediscover their passion
On a small street, just east of Adelaide Street, there is evidence that an artist lives in the neighbourhood. Perhaps the biggest sign is a mural that recreates Vincent van Gogh’s 'The Starry Night' painting.
-
Elderly woman on trial in roadside death of 8-year-old Girl Guide
A chaotic scene was described in a London, Ont. courtroom as the trial of a senior citizen charged in the roadside crash that killed a young girl got underway on Monday.
Windsor
-
Should Windsor City Council be considered a full-time job with full-time pay?
A report on compensation for Windsor City Council and the mayor came before those very elected officials Monday, raising the age-old question: should Windsor’s part-time councillors be considered full-time employees?
-
'Everybody is just in awe during totality': Eclipse presentations available
Three weeks before a rare total solar eclipse bathes the region in darkness, Windsorites are reflecting on eclipses past and are preparing for what will be the experience of a lifetime.
-
Driver 'accidentally pressed on the gas' in Bulk Barn crash: police
Windsor police say an elderly driver “accidentally pressed on the gas pedal instead of the brake” and crashed into a bulk food store.
Barrie
-
WEATHER ALERT
WEATHER ALERT Winter travel advisory issued with heavy snowfall in the forecast
A winter travel advisory is in place for Tuesday in parts of Simcoe County and Muskoka, with up to 10 centimetres of heavy snowfall in the forecast.
-
Retired teacher pleads guilty to paying for sex with 15-year-old in Collingwood, Ont.
In a Barrie courtroom on Monday, a retired high school teacher from the Niagara Region pleaded guilty to sexual touching and obtaining sexual services from a 15-year-old boy in Collingwood in 2021.
-
Barrie man charged with attempted murder after collision
A Barrie man faces several charges, including attempted murder, after a car crash in Bradford West Gwillimbury.
Winnipeg
-
-
Woman found dead in wooded area after vehicle found in ditch: RCMP
Manitoba RCMP is investigating the sudden death of a woman from the RM of Stuartburn over the weekend.
-
'We had to make a choice': Wildlife Haven no longer treating certain species
It helps sick, hurt, and orphaned animals, but now Wildlife Haven says it’s been forced to make some difficult decisions regarding the care of certain species.
Atlantic
-
'He was amazing': Nova Scotia child dies following case of invasive strep A
A Nova Scotian child has passed away after contracting invasive strep A.
-
'It's absolutely tragic': N.B. RCMP investigate man's death as homicide, charge 2 men with second-degree murder
The RCMP says a man’s death in Sackville, N.B., over the weekend is being investigated as a homicide and two men have been charged in the case.
-
3 people charged after joyride in cemetery: Halifax police
Halifax Regional Police has charged three people after a cemetery in Dartmouth, N.S., was damaged over the weekend.
N.L.
-
Carbon tax tiff: PM Trudeau accuses Premier Furey of bowing to 'political pressure'
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is accusing of Liberal Newfoundland and Labrador Premier Andrew Furey of bowing to 'political pressure' in coming out against the looming carbon tax price increase.
-
Curling for pride: Canadian Pride Curling Championship gets underway in St. John's
With a guest appearance by a Newfoundland dog and a ceremonial first rock thrown by a Newfoundland Olympic champion, the Canadian Pride Curling Championships officially opened in St. John's on Thursday.
-
Newfoundland capelin out of 'critical zone,' but not because there are more fish
Scientists say they no longer consider the capelin off Newfoundland's east coast to be in the critical zone, but it's not because there are more fish.
Edmonton
-
Edmonton International Fringe Theatre Festival facing program cuts without financial help
One year after hosting an event with record attendance and sales, Edmonton International Fringe Theatre Festival (EIFTF) is asking for monthly donations from its fans to stay afloat long term.
-
'Utterly disgusting': Group that wants life-lease money back slams new Alberta legislation
A group representing former residents who say they're owed tens of millions from an Edmonton-based operator say the Alberta government's plans for life leases don't go far enough to address those who are waiting for repayment.
-
Neil Young Edmonton concert scheduled for this summer cancelled
Neil Young is not coming to Edmonton this summer after all.
Calgary
-
'He didn't want to die': Family of Calgary man killed in standoff speaks out
Family of a Calgary man killed after a 30-hour standoff with police last week are speaking out, sharing details of the tense and heart-wrenching experience.
-
New U.S. meat labelling rules causing Canadian cattle industry concern
New meat labelling rules in the United States could have an impact on the ability of Canadian beef producers to move their product into its largest consumer market.
-
Alex Ovechkin scores twice, Washington Capitals douse Calgary Flames 5-2
Alex Ovechkin became the third player in NHL history to score 20 goals in 19 consecutive seasons on Monday.
Regina
-
Sask. senior hockey team surprised after acquiring sizable fan base
A senior "A" hockey team from southeast Saskatchewan is quietly gaining a huge following.
-
'More on the back of taxpayers': Sask. hears calls to decrease debt ahead of provincial budget
The Canadian Taxpayers Federation (CTF) and Sask. NDP are calling on the government to halt potential increases to the province's debt in its upcoming budget.
-
Woman, 18, killed by co-worker's vehicle on Highway 1 in Moose Jaw
Moose Jaw police say an 18-year-old woman who was at work has died from injuries she sustained in a collision with a vehicle being driven by her co-worker last Thursday.
Saskatoon
-
'We have to pivot': Saskatoon ambulance gets stuck in ice ruts
While much of the snow is melting off roadways in the city, some ruts in residential areas have been causing issues for drivers and emergency crews.
-
FSIN faces forensic audit by Indigenous Services Canada over 'allegations' of misspending
An organization that represents the chiefs of 74 Saskatchewan First Nations is being subjected to a forensic audit by Indigenous Services Canada (ISC).
-
'More on the back of taxpayers': Sask. hears calls to decrease debt ahead of provincial budget
The Canadian Taxpayers Federation (CTF) and Sask. NDP are calling on the government to halt potential increases to the province's debt in its upcoming budget.
Vancouver
-
'I'm disappointed': Fire-ravaged Shuswap disputes BC Wildfire Service outreach claims
As their community still struggles with rebuilding infrastructure and housing residents whose homes burned in a devastating wildfire, Shuswap’s local government is baffled at comments made by provincial officials.
-
Residents call on city to improve 'nightmare' West End intersection
People living Vancouver’s West End are calling on the city to do something about a “nightmare” intersection that residents say has been the scene of numerous accidents and near-accidents.
-
Metro Vancouver gas prices expected to climb well above $2/L
Just after midnight Monday, the price for gasoline at stations throughout Metro Vancouver climbed above $2 per litre, before dipping ever so slightly below the two-dollar mark.
Vancouver Island
-
City of Victoria buys historic Hermann's Jazz Club for $4M
The City of Victoria is getting into the live music business after shelling out nearly $4 million to buy the Hermann's Jazz Club building, home to one of the longest-running jazz clubs in the country.
-
Police investigating slashing at Vancouver Island minor hockey game
Mounties on Vancouver Island are investigating an extreme slashing incident that sent a young hockey player to hospital on Friday.
-
New mental health unit supports young adults at Victoria's Royal Jubilee Hospital
Island Health, the province and parents are celebrating the gradual opening of a new mental health unit at Victoria’s Royal Jubilee Hospital.