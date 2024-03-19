TORONTO
Toronto

Murder trial expected to start today for man accused of killing Toronto cop in 2021

The face of Toronto Police officer Jeffrey Northrup is seen on a plasma screen at his funeral service, in Toronto on July 12, 2021. Jury selection is expected to begin today in the trial of a man accused of killing a Toronto police officer nearly three years ago. Umar Zameer is charged with first-degree murder in the the death of Const. Jeffrey Northrup. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young The face of Toronto Police officer Jeffrey Northrup is seen on a plasma screen at his funeral service, in Toronto on July 12, 2021. Jury selection is expected to begin today in the trial of a man accused of killing a Toronto police officer nearly three years ago. Umar Zameer is charged with first-degree murder in the the death of Const. Jeffrey Northrup. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young
Share

The trial of a man accused of killing a Toronto police officer in a parking garage nearly three years ago is expected to begin this afternoon.

Jury selection began Monday in the case of Umar Zameer, who is charged with first-degree murder in the death of Const. Jeffrey Northrup.

Northrup, a 31-year veteran of the force, died on July 2, 2021, after being struck by a vehicle as he was responding to a report of a robbery in a parking lot at Toronto City Hall.

Another plainclothes officer was also injured.

Speaking outside court on Monday, Zameer's lawyer urged the public to keep an open mind about the case.

The trial is expected to last about five weeks.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 19, 2024.

Toronto Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Hertz CEO out following electric car 'horror show'

The company, which announced in January it was selling 20,000 of the electric vehicles in its fleet, or about a third of the EVs it owned, is now replacing the CEO who helped build up that fleet, giving it the company’s fifth boss in just four years.

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

Montreal

Ottawa

Northern Ontario

Kitchener

London

Windsor

Barrie

Winnipeg

Atlantic

N.L.

Edmonton

Calgary

Regina

Saskatoon

Vancouver

Vancouver Island

Stay Connected

Follow CTV News