    • Murder of teenage girl from Toronto more than 50 years ago has been solved, police say

    Police say they have solved the murder of a 16-year-old Toronto girl who was killed more than 50 years ago.

    The body of Toronto teen Yvonne Leroux was discovered by a passerby on Nov. 30, 1972 in the area of 16 Sideroad, between Jane and Keele streets, in King Township.

    Her body was found 24 kilometres north of where she was last seen the night before at a clinic near York Finch General Hospital, now known as Humber River Hospital.

    Police said an autopsy later determined that the cause of death was blunt-force trauma to the head.

    Despite decades of investigation and a $50,000 reward, a suspect was never caught.

    On Wednesday, York Regional Police confirmed that through the use of investigative genetic genealogy (IGG), Leroux’s alleged killer has now been identified.

    He has been identified by investigators as Bruce Charles Cantelon. Police said that Cantelon took his own life at the age of 26 just two years after the murder. According to police, Cantelon had a criminal record that involved violent incidents against women.

    Police could not say whether the two knew one another prior to the murder.

