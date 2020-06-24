TORONTO -- A number of Toronto Blue Jays players and staff have tested positive for COVID-19, TSN has confirmed.

The Blue Jays shut down their spring training complex in Dunedin, Fla. on Friday after a player presented symptoms of the novel coronavirus.

The Blue Jays said personnel at their camp have underwent testing. The club said it was following protocols established by its medical team and Major League Baseball (MLB).

It is not known which players or staff members tested positive.

On Tuesday, MLB issued a 60-game schedule beginning July 23 and 24 in empty ballparks as the league tries to push forward amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

At least seven players on the Philadelphia Phillies have also tested positive for the disease and one player on the Colorado Rockies.

On Wednesday, health officials in Florida confirmed 5,508 new cases of COVID-19, a single-day record for the state since the beginning of the pandemic. Florida, considered one of the COVID-19 hotspots in the United States, now has over 100,000 confirmed infections.

