Multiple Pride flags stolen across Hamilton, police say

Halifax RCMP says three youths were motivated by hate when they burned a Pride flag outside their school in late April. A rainbow flag is shown during the annual pride march in Berlin, Germany, Saturday, July 23, 2022. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP- Markus Schreiber) Halifax RCMP says three youths were motivated by hate when they burned a Pride flag outside their school in late April. A rainbow flag is shown during the annual pride march in Berlin, Germany, Saturday, July 23, 2022. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP- Markus Schreiber)

Toronto Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Montreal

London

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Windsor

Barrie

Atlantic

Calgary

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Edmonton