Multiple Pride flags stolen across Hamilton, police say

A number of Pride flags have been stolen from various locations across Hamilton, police say.

In a news release issued Tuesday, Hamilton police say the incidents took place at two residences and four schools on the Hamilton Mountain.

Police would not confirm to CTV News Toronto which schools the flags were reported stolen from, but said a total of six flags have been reported stolen.

Investigators are urging those with information to come forward.

“Hate crime in Hamilton is not acceptable. Left unchecked, hate crime can have a far reaching impact on communities,” the release reads.

Those with information are asked to call Det. Sgt. Ben Licop at 905-546-3851 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.