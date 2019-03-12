

CTV News Toronto





Multiple people were rescued from a burning building in Hamilton on Tuesday morning.

The fire started in the basement of a three-storey building on 180 Ottawa Street North, near Cannon Street East, shortly before 11 a.m.

The Hamilton Fire Department said the blaze quickly escalated to a multiple alarm. Multiple people needed to be rescued from the building -- four of which were treated by paramedics.

There are reports that some of the victims were transported to hospital, however their conditions are not yet known.

Firefighters brought the blaze under control before noon but remain on scene putting out hot spots.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.