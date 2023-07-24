Multiple people injured after Scarborough RT train separates, derails

Multiple people were injured on Line 3 Scarborough RT after the rear car was separated from the rest of a train and derailed on Monday night.

Toronto police said a collision took place near Kennedy and Ellesmere Roads, resulting in a train coming off the tracks.

Paramedics on scene said multiple people were injured and the fire chief will be providing an update at the scene.

The Toronto Transit Commission (TTC) said it is working with police and first responders to ensure everyone onboard is safe.

The cause of the crash was not immediately announced.

The rear car of a train on #TTC Line 3 has separated from the rest of the train and derailed.

Unknown cause at this time.

Working with TPS and first responders to ensure everyone onboard is safe.

Full line service is being replaced with 20 shuttle buses.

More info to follow. — TTC Media Relations 📰🚌🚋🚈 (@TTCNewsroom) July 24, 2023

Ellesmere Station is now closed and 20 shuttle buses are running between Kennedy and McCowan Stations while service is suspended, the TTC says.

This is a breaking news story. More information to come.