

Kayla Goodfield, CTV News Toronto





Multiple people have been taken to hospital from the scene of a crash in the city’s Don Valley Village area on Wednesday night.

The collision occurred near the Peanut Plaza, located in the area of Don Mills Road and Van Horne Avenue, at around 10 p.m.

At the time, Toronto police said a vehicle slammed into a utility pole.

The driver of the vehicle was transported to a trauma centre with life-threatening injuries after being temporarily trapped, officers said.

At least two other people were taken to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

No information on what led to the crash has been released.

Roads have been blocked off in the area as police investigate.