Multi-vehicle crash in Ajax leaves one dead
Published Wednesday, May 5, 2021 7:22PM EDT
A Durham Regional Police vehicle is seen in this undated photo. (Twitter/DRPS)
TORONTO -- Police in Durham Region say that one person is dead following a multi-vehicle collision in Ajax.
It happened in the area of Rossland Road and Kerrison Drive just after 6 p.m., according to police.
Salem Road from Rossland to Kerrison is now closed as officers conduct a collision investigation.
The cause of the crash is unclear and police can’t say if there are any other injuries.
No other information about the deceased person was released by police.