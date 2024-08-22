TORONTO
Toronto

    • Mounties lay terror charges against suspect from Greater Toronto Area

    An RCMP patch is seen on the shoulder of an assistant commissioner, in Surrey, B.C., on Friday, April 28, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck An RCMP patch is seen on the shoulder of an assistant commissioner, in Surrey, B.C., on Friday, April 28, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
    Share

    The RCMP say they have laid terrorism charges against a suspect from the Greater Toronto Area (GTA) after an investigation.

    The suspect, mounties say, was allegedly participating in the activities of a listed terrorist group and was counselling another person to commit a terrorism offence.

    The force said the charges against the suspect – who was a minor at the time of the alleged offences and cannot be named – follow a "lengthy" investigation.

    More details to come…

    Toronto Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Winnipeg

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News