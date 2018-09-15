

Chris Fox, CTV News Toronto





A man is dead after a collision involving a motorcycle and another vehicle near High Park early Saturday morning.

It happened near Indian Valley Crescent and Parkside Drive at around 2:40 a.m.

Police say that first responders located the motorcycle rider without vital signs at the scene. He was rushed to hospital but succumbed to his injuries a short time later.

A female occupant of the other vehicle was also injured in the crash, according to police. She was rushed to hospital in life-threatening condition, where she remains.

Parkside Drive is closed between Rideout Street and Howard Park Avenue as members of the Traffic Services unit conduct a full investigation at the scene.