Motorycle rider dead after collision near High Park, woman in life-threatening condition
Debris is shown on the roadway after a fatal motorcycle collision near Indian Valley Crescent and Parkside Drive on Saturday morning.
Chris Fox, CTV News Toronto
Published Saturday, September 15, 2018 9:22AM EDT
A man is dead after a collision involving a motorcycle and another vehicle near High Park early Saturday morning.
It happened near Indian Valley Crescent and Parkside Drive at around 2:40 a.m.
Police say that first responders located the motorcycle rider without vital signs at the scene. He was rushed to hospital but succumbed to his injuries a short time later.
A female occupant of the other vehicle was also injured in the crash, according to police. She was rushed to hospital in life-threatening condition, where she remains.
Parkside Drive is closed between Rideout Street and Howard Park Avenue as members of the Traffic Services unit conduct a full investigation at the scene.