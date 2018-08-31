

CTV News Toronto





A motorcyclist has been rushed to hospital in life-threatening condition after a crash with a vehicle in Etobicoke.

The collision occurred shortly after 9 a.m. in the Eglinton Avenue West and Royal York Road area.

Paramedics say they rushed the male motorcyclist to a local trauma centre. His age was not immediately available.

There was no word on whether the driver of the vehicle sustained any injuries.

Police have closed roads in the vicinity while they conduct an investigation.

More to come…