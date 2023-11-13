TORONTO
Toronto

    • Motorcyclist rushed to the hospital following collision with driver in Scarborough

    Toronto police are investigating a Nov. 14 collision between a motorcyclist and the driver of a vehicle near Finch and Warden avenues. Toronto police are investigating a Nov. 14 collision between a motorcyclist and the driver of a vehicle near Finch and Warden avenues.

    A motorcyclist has been rushed to the hospital following a collision with the driver of a vehicle in Scarborough.

    The crash happened in the L’Amoreaux area, near Finch and Warden avenues.

    Toronto police said they were called to the scene shortly after 1:30 p.m. for reports of a collision involving a vehicle and a motorcycle.

    Paramedics told CP24 that an adult male operating a motorcycle was transported to a trauma centre with serious, but non-life-threatening, injuries.

    A short time later, Toronto police said that the victim's injuries are now considered life-threatening.

    Finch Avenue is currently closed westbound at Warden as police investigate. Drivers should expect delays in the area and consider alternate routes, they said.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Montreal

    London

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Atlantic

    Calgary

    Winnipeg

    Vancouver

    Edmonton

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News