Motorcyclist killed in Brampton collision

A motorcyclist is dead following a collision with the driver of another vehicle in Brampton Wednesday afternoon.

Peel police say they received a report of the incident, which took place at Goreway Drive and Auction Lane, just before 4:45 p.m.

The motorcyclist, an adult male, was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. The driver remained on scene.

Drivers are being asked to avoid the area and use alternative routes.