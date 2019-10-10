

Miriam Katawazi , CTV News Toronto





A motorcyclist has died after a serious collision on the QEW westbound at Appleby Line.

Ontario Provincial Police said the three-vehicle crash happened just after 6 p.m. and involved a transport truck, a motorcycle, and a passenger vehicle.

Paramedics rushed the man, driving the motorcycle, to hospital after concerns that he did not have any vital signs. He was pronounced dead at the hospital, police said.

There were no other injuries, police said.

The QEW westbound lanes are closed at Appleby Line. The eastbound lanes heading to Toronto remain open.

Police say they are continuing to investigate, and are asking witnesses for information or footage related to the crash.

Closures will remain in place for several hours, police said.