TORONTO -- A motorcyclist is dead after striking a pole in Scarborough on Saturday morning.

Shortly after 10 a.m., police responded to a crash involving a motorcycle that hit a pole in the area of Huntingwood Drive and Colinayre Crescent.

The man who was driving the motorcycle was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash.

Police said Traffic Services will reconstruct the scene as part of the investigation.

Huntingwood Drive west of Kennedy Road is closed for the probe.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-1900.