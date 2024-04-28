TORONTO
Toronto

Motorcyclist critically injured in east Toronto collision

A motorcyclist was critically injured in an April 28 collision near Danforth and Woodbine avenues. (Tim Constable/CP24) A motorcyclist was critically injured in an April 28 collision near Danforth and Woodbine avenues. (Tim Constable/CP24)
A motorcyclist has been rushed to the hospital with critical injuries following a collision with the driver of a car in Toronto’s east end on Sunday.

The crash happened around 9 p.m. near Woodbine and Danforth avenues.

Paramedics said that they transported an adult male to a trauma centre in life-threatening condition.

Police said that they are still investigating how many cars were involved in the collision.

They also said that the victim may have a head injury.

Currently, Danforth is closed from Woodbine to Cedarvale avenues as police investigate.

