Motorcyclist and pedestrian critically hurt in Scarborough collision

Two men are in critical condition in hospital after a motorcyclist struck a pedestrian in central Scarborough early on Sunday morning.

Toronto paramedics say they were called to a stretch of Kennedy Road between Merrian Road and Corvette Avenue at 4:10 a.m. Sunday for a report of collision.

A Toronto police sergeant tells CP24 a 64-year-old man was crossing on the north side of the intersection of Kennedy Avenue and Merrian Road, when a 31-year-old man riding a motorcycle heading south on Kennedy struck him.

Police said the motorcyclist was knocked from his bike, losing his helmet, but the bike itself kept going all the way to Corvette Avenue to the south before coming to a stop.

The motorcyclist suffered injuries to his face and collar bone and is in hospital in non-life-threatening condition, while the pedestrian suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to a hospital trauma centre.

Kennedy Road was closed between Merrian Road and Corvette Avenue to allow for cleanup and an investigation.